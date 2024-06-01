‘Whatever the Hell He Wants To Be’: Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart Share a Hilariously Awkward Moment Discussing LeBron James’ Role

LeBron James is setting new standards for the longevity of professional basketball players. At 39, he continues to demonstrate exceptional performance, beating Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-scoring record and propelling the Los Angeles Lakers into the Conference finals.

His unprecedented career durability stems from his tireless dedication, adaptability, and skillful adjustments to his mode of play to remain competitive.

In an amusing discussion regarding James' potential role-playing alongside Kyrie Irving, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson could not reach a consensus. This laughter-inducing dispute occurred during an episode of their podcast, The Roommates Show.

During the podcast, Brunson claimed that James is a guard. In response, Hart highlighted James' versatility, declaring, "Bron's whatever the hell he wants to be”

As the two New York Knicks players humorously debated James' hypothetical role when paired with Kyrie Irving, they lampooned each other's fervent admiration for the player.

Despite their comedic dispute, both Hart and Brunson made valid observations. In past seasons, LeBron has capably served as the main point guard, even averaging 9.2 assists during the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons.

During his stint with the Lakers during the 2018-2019 season, Hart also observed firsthand that James can successfully fill any required position on the court.

Jalen Brunson Teases Locker Room Mystery Farter Culprit Before Game 5 Win

During an episode of his 'RoomMates Show' podcast with Josh Hart, Brunson provided fans with clues about the identity of the player who farted in the locker room.

He excluded himself, Hart, Jericho Sims, and Julius Randle from the list of suspects. Additionally, he hinted that the offender was a 6'5, black player and attempted to call him on the podcast.

Amusingly, this unexpected incident seemed to defuse pre-game nervousness, contributing to the Knicks' win over the Pacers in Game 5.

Despite this, the Knicks couldn't clinch the series; they were defeated in seven games, missing their chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

Injuries significantly marred the Knicks' playoff journey. Julius Randle's injury before the playoffs kickstarted a domino effect, which consequently affected Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby among others, who also fell prey to injuries, leaving the team in a tough spot.

