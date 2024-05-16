What's Next For Islam Makhachev If He Defeats Dustin Poirier at UFC 302? Exploring Top 3 Future Possibilities

Islam Makhachev, the UFC's top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter and lightweight champion, is intensively preparing to make his return to the UFC octagon. This follows his unexpected second championship defense in a short-notice rematch against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 last year.

This summer, Islam Makhachev is set to headline UFC 302, where he will face UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier. This bout represents "The Diamond's" third, and likely final, opportunity to secure the championship title — the only accolade missing from his illustrious mixed martial arts career.

Dustin Poirier is renowned as one of the best strikers in UFC history, yet he remains the underdog in this upcoming match against Islam Makhachev.

Experts, along with Makhachev himself, believe that Poirier’s ground game might be his weak point, especially when compared to Makhachev's, which is considered among the best in UFC history.

In this article, we will explore the top three possibilities for Islam Makhachev’s next move should he triumph over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Top Three Pridiction For Islam Makhachev

3. Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 - UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev was not originally slated to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. The UFC had different plans for him.

The bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 was designated as a contest for the number one contender spot, with the winner expected to be Islam's next opponent.

Arman Tsarukyan emerged victorious and advanced to become the number one contender. Tsarukyan had previously faced Makhachev, giving him one of his most challenging fights, though Makhachev ultimately won.

In a post-fight interview, Tsarukyan disclosed that the UFC offered him a championship match right after he left the octagon at UFC 300, but he declined to take the fight on such short notice. He explained his decision, stating that he wanted adequate preparation time for a championship bout, especially after securing the number one contender spot.

Should Makhachev defeat Poirier, a rematch with Arman Tsarukyan could be on the cards, potentially scheduled for late 2024 or early 2025.

2. Double Championship - Islam Makhachev has previously expressed his belief that he has dominated the lightweight division. In his quest for further greatness after securing the UFC championship and being named the pound-for-pound best fighter, the "Dagestani Bull" is now aiming to add another championship to his legacy. He seeks to surpass Conor McGregor's record by holding two titles simultaneously.

Makhachev has repeatedly voiced his desire to challenge UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards in a champion vs. champion match, aspiring to become a two-division champion of the UFC.

1. Islam Makhachev vs. Conor McGregor— Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the most prominent figures ever to compete in the UFC octagon. His history with Islam Makhachev's team is part of one of the most storied sagas in the sport.

McGregor played a significant role during his high-profile bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 at UFC 229. Many UFC experts, including former champion Daniel Cormier, believe that Islam Makhachev should face Conor McGregor at least once in his career. McGregor is known for elevating the profiles of his opponents to superstardom.

The former UFC champion is set to face the fifth-ranked lightweight fighter, Michael Chandler, at the UFC 303 pay-per-view. Should Chandler emerge victorious, Dana White might arrange a blockbuster match between Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor for the lightweight championship. This fight has the potential to shatter all previous records and become the biggest bout in UFC history.

