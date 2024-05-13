What’s the Secret Meaning Behind Conor McGregor's Chest Gorilla Tattoo? Find Out

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is widely regarded as one of the most popular UFC fighters of all time; he is the most followed and highest-paid UFC fighter in history. Everything about Notorious is different from his aura, fighting style, mic work, and more.

Every attribute of Mystic Mac has contributed to making him a massive brand in the realms of combat sports; other than carrying the magnetic aura, McGregor is also best known for his tattoo. One of the most attractive tattoos on the 155-pound King is his chest gorilla ink; fans often wonder what this ink stands for in McGregor's life.

The tattoo on McGregor's chest is of a giant gorilla with a king who is eating Conor McGregor's heart. While explaining the meaning of the Chest tattoo in an interview, McGregor revealed that he got the inspiration for the chest tattoo from the Gym of his coach, John Kavanagh's Straight Blast Gym; the Gorilla was painted on the wall of the Gym.

While talking to Express, Conor McGregor said, "You hear people say like they have a goldfish on their a** cheek, and it means it's a symbol of hope. Something like that. I just like the way it looks on my body. "I don't spend months picking it; I just see it, get it, and just enjoy the experience of being inked on my body for the rest of my life. I don't know what it is."

McGregor further said, "It's not that particular Gorilla. But it's a gorilla. So I wanted to get something along with that line. I feel like I am the king gorilla so I took the crown, and I had him eat a heart. It felt right."

What's Next For Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is gearing up and training hard for his return to the UFC octagon after almost three years; the last time Conor McGregor entered the UFC octagon at UFC 264, in 2021, against his long-time rival, Dustin Poirier.

Notorious One will lock horns with UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler this summer at UFC 303, pay-per-view; Michael Chandler has been calling out McGregor for a long time and has finally got his shot against the former champion.

Chandler says he is fully prepared to square off against McGregor; both will fight in the Welterweight division. The UFC 303 event is set to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.

