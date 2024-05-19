When 16 Years Ago Brett Myers Traded Kyle Kendrick For Hot Dog Eating 6-Time Champ Kobayashi

This has to be one of the funniest pranks ever performed by a professional athlete. Brett Myers somehow persuaded the whole organization, Kendrick's agent, and the beat people to trick him into believing he had been dealt to Japan for a six-time hot dog-eating champion.

Kyle Kendrick was done bad

According to Michael Silverman's 2017 piece in the Boston Herald, the amount of effort the Phillies put in to ensure the prank worked was downright barbarous.

“He was handed a copy of his $1.5 million contract. He was handed a copy of his itinerary. He was told to start packing his bags and get ready for an early wake-up call — he needed to be at the airport two hours before his 7:05 a.m. flight to Japan the very next morning. He stood in front of his locker surrounded by a half-circle of in-the-joke baseball reporters, most of them doing a poor job of hiding their smiles, as Amaro announced the trade.” The face Kendrick made after hearing he was going to Japan was hilarious.

The prank on Kyle Kendrick was too funny

The most amusing aspect of this prank is that the first thing that comes to mind when MLB pranks are talked about is Kyle Kendrick. We're talking about a guy who won a World Series at the age of 23 and pitched in the majors for ten years, but on February 16th, the internet will remind Kendrick of the time he was traded for the hot dog guy, which he despises.

“If there was a magic button to push that would permanently erase all copies of the 9-year-old clip that comes up when you search for “Kyle Kendrick prank” on YouTube, Kendrick would have punched it — with both fists — a long time ago.” according to Boston Herald

Most people dislike being the target of a prank, but seeing them play out at the cost of others is typically a lot of fun.

Sure, the internet has done its best to degrade the concept of a prank, but nothing beats a well-executed practical joke, such as the one pulled off by Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel (with assistance from pitcher Brett Myers and others) to temporarily turn Kyle Kendrick's life upside down. It turned out to be the best prank in sports history.

