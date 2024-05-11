When 25-Year-Old Tom Brady Was Compared to Joe Montana by John Madden

Over the years, the NFL has produced some all-time great players and Joe Montana and Tom Brady are definitely among them. Both Brady and Montana signify how fearlessness, courage, and hard work are the biggest weapons to be successful in Sports.

And this is exactly why even though both of the greats played in different eras, they had quite a lot in common, be it when Brady was 25 years old or when he was 43. This was already seen by late coach and commentator John Madden. Here is what he said.

25-year-old Tom Brady was once compared to Joe Montana by John Madden

This was the day when legendary commentator John Madden got flashbacks of Joe Montana in Tom Brady. Even though Montana was already retired at the time Brady made his debut in 2000, the two of them shared quite a lot as per the former NFL coach and commentator Madden, in 2002, on September 9.

The late coach turned sports commentator, during the commentary for New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers said, “Tom Brady and his calmness reminds me of Joe Montana.”

The future Hall of Famer was merely 25 years old at that time and has evolved quite a bit since then becoming 7 times Super Bowl Champions. Yet, if one sees the style of play of both players, they have quite a lot of similarities, as was already recognized by the former Oakland Raiders' iconic head coach, who sadly passed away on December 28, 2021.

A look at the similarities between Tom Brady and Joe Montana

Leadership Skills - Both Tom and Joe Montana are known to be the embodiment of great leaders who not only kept themselves motivated but also their teammates and played an instrumental part in the success of their teams respectively.

Calmness in difficult situations- This was one of the comparisons made by former legendary NFL coach Madden on how a young Brady reminded him of the great Montana as both exuded an extraordinary sense of serenity and calmness even in difficult situations, thus guiding their team to ultimate glory.

Style of Play- Joe was considered by Tom as one of his idols growing up and when Brady was 13 Joe already had 4 Super Bowls and thus the gameplay of Tom was somewhat inspired from the Hall of Famer.

Mentality- Both of the legendary Quarterbacks are known for their intense winning mentality. Be it Joe coming back from a serious elbow injury and guiding the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game, or similarly when Tom almost went undrafted in 2000 and was selected as the 199th pick. When nobody expected Brady to be this great, it was his mentality and hard work that made him probably the greatest quarterback in football history.

