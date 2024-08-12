When 39 Years Old Tom Brady Said ‘He’d Crush His 22-Year Old Self at NFL Combine’

In a nostalgic journey back to 2017, we revisit a bold claim made by Tom Brady that showcased his unwavering confidence and dedication to physical fitness.

At 39 years old, the legendary quarterback asserted he could outperform his 22-year-old self at the NFL Combine, a statement that raised eyebrows and sparked debates among football enthusiasts.

During the lead-up to Super Bowl LI in 2017, Brady faced an intriguing question:

Who would win in a race between his 22-year-old self and his then 39-year-old version?

Without hesitation, Brady responded, "I'd crush my combine from today from when I was 22."

This unexpected answer highlighted Brady's belief in the continuous physical improvement we all have witnessed over the years.

Brady's confidence in his statement was particularly striking given his notoriously unimpressive showing at the 2000 NFL Combine.

He acknowledged this, adding, "But that's not saying much, because I think I had the worst combine of any quarterback in history."

Brady's slow-footed 40-yard dash from that combine remains a surreal viewing experience for many football fans.

Brady attributed his improved athleticism to his rigorous training regimen and strict dietary habits.

"You know I've tried to work hard at those physical things," he explained.

His famous diet and collaboration with trainer Alex Guerrero became focal points in maintaining peak physical condition throughout his career.

The quarterback emphasized that his training aimed to enhance his on-field performance rather than just impressing scouts.

"All those things that those scouts care about, you know, running and jump and all those things that matter for them but probably don't matter for quarterbacks at all. But still, they like them so I still try to keep working on those things," Brady stated.

Brady believed his improved physical condition allowed him to be more mobile in the pocket than in his younger days.

He expressed his desire to "continue to make more mobile plays, extend plays in the pocket so I can make more plays on third down."

Brady's 2017 claim was put to the test in February 2024.

At 46 years old, the retired quarterback attempted to beat his 40-yard dash time from the 2000 NFL Combine during a shoot with his NoBull sports apparel brand.

Brady aimed to surpass his original time of 5.28 seconds, a performance that had contributed to his late selection in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Despite skepticism from colleagues and even his business partner Mike Repole, Brady was determined to prove his point.

Surprisingly enough, Brady clocked times of 5.18 and 5.12 seconds, beating his 22-year-old self's performance.

This achievement not only validated his 2017 statement but also demonstrated his commitment to maintaining peak physical condition even after retirement.

Following his successful attempt, Brady modestly wrote on Instagram, "Had some extra time on set with NoBull. 24 years later, redemption is spelled T-O-M." His business partner Repole exclaimed, "If you [did] that 25 years ago, you get drafted in the third round!"

This remarkable feat not only validates Brady's 2017 claim but also cements his legacy as an athlete who defied age-related expectations throughout his career.