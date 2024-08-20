When 7’1 Feet Tall Shaquille O’Neal Squeezed Himself Into Insanely Tiny Smart Car in NYC

Remember the time Shaquille O’Neal, towering at 7’1”, squeezed himself into a tiny Smart car in New York City? It was a moment that left everyone around him in awe and a little bit of disbelief. It’s one of those classic Shaq moments that perfectly captures his playful spirit and larger-than-life personality.

It was a scene that could’ve been straight out of a cartoon like "The Simpsons."

The hilarious incident happened on a Tuesday when Shaq was leaving a Steady App event in Manhattan. In a hurry to get going, he made his way to the parking area. Fans and bystanders were probably expecting to see him hop into a massive SUV or another large vehicle that could comfortably accommodate his size.

But instead, Shaq surprised everyone by heading toward a much smaller ride a Smart EQ Fortwo Prime Coup. The crowd watched in disbelief as the towering athlete opened the tiny car’s door and somehow managed to cram his giant frame into the driver's seat.

It was a tight fit, but Shaq did it, even getting both of his massive feet into position to drive. The sight of Shaq in such a small car was nothing short of comical and instantly became a viral sensation.

This wasn’t the first time Shaq had tackled the challenge of fitting into a micro-car. Back in 2008, he was spotted in another tiny vehicle, but that car had no top, giving him a bit more room.

Plus, Shaq was a bit slimmer back then, making it slightly easier for him to fit inside. This time, though, the Smart car was fully enclosed, and Shaq’s ability to squeeze in was even more impressive.

No one knows exactly where Shaq was headed that day, but we hope he didn’t have to drive too far! The image of Shaq driving through the busy streets of NYC in such a small car is one that’s hard to forget.

It’s moments like these that remind us how much fun Shaq has with life, never taking himself too seriously and always up for a laugh.

Other tall NBA players have faced similar challenges when it comes to fitting into regular-sized cars. For example, Yao Ming, who stands at 7’6”, once had a tough time fitting into the front seat of an SUV back in 2014. Being tall definitely has its perks, but it also comes with its own set of challenges, especially when it comes to things like cars.

Shaq’s tiny car adventure is a perfect example of how he embraces these challenges with humor and good spirit. It’s no wonder that Shaq continues to be a fan favorite, both on and off the court. Whether he’s dunking on the basketball court or squeezing into a car meant for someone half his size, Shaq always knows how to entertain.

This throwback to Shaq’s small car experience in NYC is just one of the many moments that showcase his larger-than-life personality. Even in the tightest of spaces, Shaq finds a way to make it work and make us all smile in the process. Don't you agree?

