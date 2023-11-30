When a drunk Mike Tyson tried to beat up Michael Jordan: What really happened between the two sport icons?

Trigger Warning: This article has references to alcohol.

Michael Jordan and Mike Tyson, two remarkable athletes in basketball and boxing respectively, both held outstanding records in their individual sports.

Jordan, the six-time NBA champion and recipient of numerous awards, held the title as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Meanwhile, Tyson earned recognition as one of the greatest boxers ever, setting records as the youngest heavyweight champion and achieving the most consecutive knockouts in heavyweight history.

Although renowned, both athletes faced controversies. Tyson was renowned for his temper outside the boxing ring, stirring feuds with celebrities, including Jordan.

Experts believed Tyson's lack of preparation for his fights stemmed from personal issues. His failed marriage to actress Robin Givens, who accused him of emotional and physical abuse, created major distractions for him.

Their separation in 1988, before the final divorce settlement, put Givens in the limelight, attracting interest from high-profile admirers, like an NBA legend, who narrowly escaped Tyson's wrath during an intense confrontation.

Givens had already separated from Tyson when she was present at a birthday dinner in 1988 hosted by Bears defensive end Richard Dent at Mike Ditka's restaurant in Chicago.

This event occurred a few months prior to the officialization of their divorce.

Explosive Encounter: Mike Tyson Confronts Michael Jordan

In his book, 'Taming the Beast,' Rory Holloway, who once represented Tyson, shares his perspective on the notorious night that featured Mike Tyson and Michael Jordan.

"Mike Tyson sat nursing his preferred drink, a Long Island Tea, which often made his true emotions surface," recounted Holloway in his autobiography.

"Seeing the direction things were moving towards, I instructed the bartender to dilute his drinks. Tyson fixed his gaze on Michael Jordan across the table and asked, 'Do you think I'm a fool? I know you messed around with my girl.'

Jordan appeared visibly shocked. 'I know what happened between you two. Feel free to admit it,' continued Tyson. It was evident that Jordan wanted no part of this ordeal; he simply wished to flee the scene.

Tyson then shifted his attention to [Mike] Ditka and questioned, 'Do you seriously think anyone's fearful of you, despite all the racist rhetoric you've been spouting?'

He addressed Dent next, 'Are you frightened by this inconsequential white man, Richard? Are you going to allow him to carry on in this manner?'

That night was indeed a spectacle. Don King tried to divert attention. John and I were fervently trying to control Tyson, who was firm on confronting Jordan.

Jordan, as impeccably dressed as ever, couldn't escape the situation quickly enough.

"Thankfully, Michael's choice to exit and defuse the tension was wise," added Holloway.

Nevertheless, the encounter has been shrouded in ambiguity, with the event's details variably reported by several individuals.

Some have disputed Holloway's account, insisting that Jordan appeared neither frightened nor anxious.

The finer points of the episode remain contested and open to individual perspectives and understanding. Jordan, on his part, has chosen to remain silent regarding his run-in with Tyson.

