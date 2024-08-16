When a Rookie Michael Jordan Shattered Backboard During His European Tour With Nike

When we think of the name ‘Michael Jordan’, we think of the Chicago Bulls, six championships, the flu game, the last dance, and his legendary trash talks. These are just some of many MJ stories and events that have come to define the unmatchable aura of Michael Jeffery Jordan.

But what if someone tried associating shattered backboards with the spokesperson of the Jordan Brand? Some fans wouldn’t hesitate calling the person crazy. However, there is one little-known incident where MJ not only destroyed the backboard, but dominated the game as well.

Fresh out of his Rookie of the Year season, a 22-year-old Jordan embarked on a European Tour with Nike in 1985. As a young Jordan domained his Rookie season and won gold in the 1984 Olympics, people around the world became fascinated with his insane athleticism, poise, and confidence. Mind you, this was only three months after the launch of the famed Air Jordan 1.

Jordan was enamored by fans all over Europe; fans across England and France in particular got to witness ‘Air Jordan’ up close and personal. However, none were as lucky as the crowd that got to see MJ take to the court in Trieste, Italy.

ALSO READ: When Michael Jordan Revealed About the Dunk That Gave Him ‘Chills’: DEETS

Sporting the team’s iconic black and orange threads, the future hall-of-famer played for Stefanel Pallacanestro Trieste in a friendly game against Juve Caserta. Since it was a friendly matchup, Jordan was expected to suit up for both teams, beginning with the home team.

Advertisement

But after witnessing the home crowd’s enthusiastic, passionate cheers, MJ continued playing for the home team, thus, taking the game away from the opponents. In the end, Jordan and company earned the victory and the fans’ appreciation.

Although a deserving win by Pallacanestro Trieste alongside Michael made the game memorable, it was his high-flying, backboard-shattering dunk that etched this game in Italian Basketball history.

As of 2024, it is the only documented instance of ‘His Airness’ absolutely shattering a backboard. Though this accident made Jordan an overnight local celebrity, many fans today might not remember the short lived cultural significance of this iconic moment.

In honor of the memorable moment, the Jordan Brand released the Shattered Backboard Air Jordan 1 in June, 2015. An interesting fact about this version of Air Jordan 1s is that most collectors refused to own a pair when it was launched. Fast forward to now, they are among the most sought-after non-original colorways in the entire Air Jordan retro line.

Advertisement