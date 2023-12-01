When a young Tiger Woods was warned to stay away from Michael Jordan: ‘He’s going to try to use you’

Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan share a longstanding bond anchored by their mutual understanding and respect, which grew stronger over the years on the golf links.

Both supported each other through personal hardships, with Jordan serving as a pillar of support for Woods during his darker times.

However, a wrinkle emerged in their camaraderie in 1996 when John Merchant, Woods' legal advisor, attempted to sever their association.

He suspected Jordan of exploiting his relationship with Woods for personal gain.

In the same year, Merchant issued a similar warning to Woods about professional golfer Greg Norman.

He perceived Norman, who was in the twilight of his career, as not beneficial for the rising star Woods.

Merchant saw no advantage in their friendship, expressing concerns about Jordan exploiting his young client.

He even stated, 'Michael, excellent in public life, lacks adeptness elsewhere. He will most likely try to take advantage of you.'

Michael Jordan's Impact on Tiger Woods

At that time, Woods was poised to dominate the golf scene, while Merchant was working to protect his friend from manipulative individuals.

Yet, Jordan's influence on the young Tiger was undeniable. The aspiring golfer looked up to the 6-time NBA champion, and they shared more commonalities than presumed initially.

According to a source from Vegas quoted in the book, 'Back then, everyone shielded Michael because he was unparalleled.

Michael's inappropriate habits were always left unspoken. No one dared betray Michael. He was a figure everyone feared. Tiger learned from this.

The book hinted at Woods' well-publicized stinginess, noting, 'PGA Tour representatives frequently left $100 tips discreetly on Tiger's behalf for locker room attendants at Tour venues to keep his frugality out of the media.'

While Jordan wasn't directly responsible, his influence did serve as a guide for Woods.

