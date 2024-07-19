When Aaron Rodgers Made an Unexpected Blink-and-Miss Cameo on Game of Thrones

Aaron Rodgers, the famous quarterback of the New York Jets, once made a speedy and unexpected appearance on the popular TV show Game of Thrones in 2019. His very short camera appearance caught fans off guard and added a spicy twist to the episode.

The pro quarterback appeared in the penultimate episode of the famous HBO series. With just a blink-of-an-eye appearance, many fans missed the chance to see him on Game of Thrones. However, people didn't seem to notice Aaron on the show until he himself pointed it out.

Rodger's unexpected cameo appearance

Going back to the time when the famous quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, made a realistic blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance on the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. As people didn't initially figure out Rodgers' appearance, it was only after he dropped some hints that it was confirmed he made his cameo in the final season of the HBO series.

He appeared during the penultimate episode of the series, "The Bells," in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5. The New York Jets athlete also posted about his experience on his Instagram account, writing, "It was just for a few seconds, but I’ll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones."

However, just a few seconds of Rodgers' appearance made people surprised and cheerful at the same time.

Aaron Rodgers in the 2024 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers is playing for the New York Jets in the NFL 2024 season. When it comes to Rodgers, there's no lack of confidence. The Jets QB is all set to win the Super Bowl this year. The New York Jets won their historic Super Bowl in 1969 over the Baltimore Colts.

Since then, the Jets have not won another Super Bowl. As Aaron is now the QB of the Jets, fans all across the globe are expecting Rodgers to lead the team to victory in the 2024 Super Bowl. The QB athlete’s die-hard fans have never left his side; they still have faith and belief in his accuracy.