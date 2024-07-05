When Aaron Rodgers Ran into the Field with American Flag at Iconic Metlife Stadium on 9/11 Anniversary

Remember Aaron Rodgers's iconic moment with the American flag at MetLife Stadium? The anticipation was high with Rodgers' new journey with the New York Jets, and in the first game of the season, he ran into the stadium with the American flag. As anticipated, the crowd went crazy.

Rodgers carried the flag to remind everyone of the 9/11 anniversary with his highly anticipated organization. A-Rod’s move made headlines in 2023, and to this day, it is remembered.

Also read- Who Is Joe Burrow’s Grandmother Dot Ford Burrow? All About Recently Inducted NFHS Hall of Famer

Aaron Rodgers with American Flag

Showcasing Rodgers’ move, the NFL’s official Twitter account shared a video of Rodgers entering the gridiron with the American flag in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers’ gesture attracted immense appreciation from fans and analysts alike.

However, the first game of the season was a nightmare for Rodgers and the New York Jets. In that very game, Rodgers suffered an injury that ended his season with the Jets. As anticipated, Rodgers' absence hit the Jets hard.

The Jets struggled the entire season and were one of the worst-performing teams in the 2023 NFL season. But there’s good news for the Jets. After tearing his Achilles tendon, Rodgers has finally recovered and is ready to return to the gridiron.

Also read- Bengals QB Joe Burrow and WNBA Star Angel Reese Name-Dropped in Latest Lil Wayne, Flau’Jae Song

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers in the upcoming season

After suffering a season-ending injury against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers was initially anticipated to take part later in the season. But that did not manifest. However, Rodgers made his contribution through his guidance. A-Rod mentored the Jets’ backup quarterbacks, Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle, during his absence. Moreover, Rodgers constantly kept in touch with his team members to ensure that the Jets didn’t fall behind.