When AEW Champion Bryan Danielson Talked About His Struggles With Depression and How He Dealt With It

AEW Champion Bryan Danielson might be on the top of the world after his win over Swerve Strickland at All In PPV in London last night, but Bryan has gone through several lows in his life. The 43-year-old wrestler has struggled with depression for a major part of his life, and he has openly talked about how he dealt with it.

In fact, depression is a state of mind that has very little to do with your success in life and is more connected with your experiences and expectations from life.

While speaking at the Getting Over show last year, Danielson said he keeps himself engaged in a healthier frame of mind. He stated that he keeps himself invested in potentialities, finding that a more grounded mindset keeps him on a stabler footing.

“As somebody who regularly experiences depression, I try not to focus on things that are necessarily reality-based. That’s not great for my mental health. Because I would do this [think about dream matches] when I was in WWE … ‘If only I could wrestle this guy or under these circumstances,” Wrestling Inc. quoted Danielson.

Danielson talked about those matches in New Japan Pro Wrestling where there aren’t TV breaks, and wrestlers are not given specific time to do a match. Similarly, he said wrestlers are sometimes given two or three minutes to play a match in WWE.

He stated that even though he was happy while working, he wasn’t getting to do what he really wanted. He went on to reveal when the negative emotions take over him, and depression gets on him. He explained that he is happiest when competing, and the thoughts don’t enter his mind.

“I never experience depression when I’m out in the ring — ever. And it usually won’t come back well into the next day because wrestling matches happen late at night, and after that, you’re just exhausted and get to bed.”

In the end, Danielson hinted that his way of coping with depression was always to keep himself busy, and it was only when he started pondering over some real issues of his life. This was actually his way of dealing with depression.

And he is not the only superstar who has addressed this topic. Several other wrestlers like Becky Lynch, the Late Bray Wyatt, Kurt Angle, Mercedes Mone, and Alexa Bliss have talked about this. Even someone like Dwayne ‘The Great Johnson,’ who has achieved nearly every milestone in his life, once revealed his tryst with this state of mind.

And not just him; even WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan also talked about going through depression in life. So, Bryan Danielson isn’t the first and the last superstar to suffer from depression. There have been several other big superstars, too.

