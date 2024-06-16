When Alex Rodriguez asked Madison LeCroy To Be his Side chick while still Engaged With Jennifer Lopez

Madison LeCroy said in 2023 that Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez offered her visits to Miami in the hopes of making her his "side chick" when he was still engaged to the singer. During an appearance on the Pillows and Beer podcast, LeCroy, 34, stated that the former baseball star, 47, sent her a direct message on Instagram in 2020.

Madison LeCroy says Aaron Rodriguez wanted her to be his ‘side-chick’

LeCroy told Austen Kroll that A-Rod wanted her to be his "side chick" despite the fact that he was engaged to Jennifer Lopez, 53, at the time. She said to the host that she felt as if she was "being (expletive) catfished" when he first messaged her on social media three years ago.

LeCroy remembered thinking at the time, "The dude who's dating [Lopez] is not in my DMs right now." The TV personality stated that she made it plain to Rodriguez from the start that she would not be his "side chick" because he was already in a serious relationship with Lopez.

“I said, ‘If you're looking for a side chick, which clearly he was, it wasn't gonna be me’ - I'm wifey material,” LeCroy said.

A-Rod was the first to approach Madison LeCroy

She went on to say that Rodriguez approached her first to discuss fitness, and the subject quickly switched to gym facilities in her neighborhood that were open throughout the COVID-19 epidemic.

Advertisement

Kroll, who was dating LeCroy when Rodriguez made moves on her, said, "You were like, 'This (expletive) FaceTimed me three or four times today.'"

“And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn't answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, ‘I'm not at your beck and call," he explained.

LeCroy also said that A-Rod invited her to travel with him to Miami, which she refused several times.

"People still don't believe me - I swear to God, I've never, ever seen that person' in person," LeCroy stated.

Speculation of A-Rod and LeCroy's affair surfaced in 2021 and then happened what was supposed to happen as Lopez ended their engagement shortly after.

"He contacted me - and yes, we DMed - but other than that, there was nothing," LeCroy stated. She continued, "I have never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a (expletive) liar, and I will stand up for that."

Advertisement

J-Lo and A-Rod ended their relationship after being together for four years. Lopez never officially addressed the reason for her and Rodriguez's divorce, but some sources believe that the latter was aware of the impending split since Lopez had "not been happy for a while now."

Cheating suspicions persisted throughout the former couple's relationship. So, splitting up was better for both Lopez and Rodriguez.

Also Read: Alex Rodriguez And GF Jaclyn Cordeiro Walk Holding Hands While Twinning In White Outfits Before Timberwolves Game