When Allen Iverson Revealed Why He Hated Michael Jordan's Bulls: ‘A Little B***h’

Though many people consider Michael Jordan the best player of all time, this isn't because of his kind demeanor or generosity on the court. Jordan developed the habit of sledging and calling out his opponents—even those who looked up to him as a child. Allen Iverson was one of those players, and he will never forget Jordan calling him out in their first game together.

On Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, A.I. talked about his feelings towards the Bulls and how MJ welcomed him to the league.

Iverson said, "He called me a little b***h. I was a Bulls fan coming up, but while he was in the league, man, I hated the Bulls more than any team in that league. I hated the Bulls. Once I got into the league and heard the way they talked to us, they knew they were at the top of the mountain.”

The legendary player for the Philadelphia 76ers has made no secret of his admiration for all that Jordan did after he picked up a basketball and became enamored with the sport.

Even though Iverson was a rookie facing an established superstar, he didn't let that stop him from trying to dominate their first meeting out of a deep-seated respect for his idol. To his credit, one of the most well-known moments in his career was when A.I. successfully fought back and even crossed Mike up.

That evening, MJ finished with 27 points, two rebounds, five assists, and four steals to help Chicago defeat them 115-86. Iverson, on the other hand, went 4-for-13 from the field for 15 points and 4 rebounds.

Even though Iverson's competitive nature prevented him from giving in to Jordan's aura, the Bulls legend still profoundly affected him before the game.

Iverson recalled, "I'll never forget my first time. He didn't look real to me. I know I was starstruck. I looked at that man, who didn't look human. Damn, he got on the Jordans; he doesn't even have on the NBA socks. I'm looking at his knee brace on his shin. And I was like, man, it's him.”

In the end, even though Jordan verbally abused Iverson, he never harbored resentment toward "His Airness." Calling someone a B-word is enough to put an end to a relationship, even for the most vicious rivals. Nevertheless, in the heat of battle, A.I. never took it personally, so he's so well-liked by all the greatest players ever.

