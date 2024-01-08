When and where to watch 2024 College Football National Championship game: Date, Time, TV, Livestream details and more

The 2023 season of College Football will conclude with the Championship game on January 8. But when and where is the game being played, and how can you watch it online? Keep reading to know the details, date, time and more about the College Football National Championship game.

When and where is the College Football National Championship game held?

On January 8, No.1 Michigan Wolverines will be facing No. 2 Washington Huskies for the championship battle. The College Football National Championship game will be played at the NRG Stadium, Texas. The game will begin at 7:30 PM EST and 4:30 PM PT. You can spectate the game on ESPN or streaming platforms.

How to watch the Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies online?

You can check out the Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies game on ESPN if it's included in your cable TV package. If not, you can also check out the game through online streaming platforms such as Sling TV. With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, you can access ESPN and enjoy spectating the game online.

Apart from Sling TV, you can also spectate the game through FuboTV, which is a great option. In addition to that, other streaming options include Hulu + Live TV, Paramount, ESPN+, and Directv Stream. Besides, you can also enjoy the game on the radio via All-22.

When was the last time that Washington and Michigan won the National Championship?

Michigan has failed to secure a national title since 1997, back when Tom Brady served as a backup for the team before taking on a full-time role the following season. During that particular season, the Wolverines shared the championship with Nebraska. On the other hand, Washington also had a taste of co-championship glory in 1991, but they had to share the title with the Miami Hurricanes.

