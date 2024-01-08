When and where to watch I Am Andrew Tate: Release date, time, livestream details and more

Andrew Tate has now managed to become a household name and any person using the internet today must have once heard his name and what he believes.

Former kickboxing champion and controversial social media icon Andrew Tate is best known for expressing his controversial views on multiple topics from women, government, and normal ways to be rich.

He is also famous for showcasing his luxurious lifestyle on the internet.

Tate gained a massive fan following in 2021 and was among one of the most viral individuals of that year, even surpassing Donald Trump that year.

Soon, he was banned from almost every social media platform, from Instagram to YouTube for violating the guidelines and promoting hate speech on the internet.

In 2022, he was arrested alongside his brother Tristan Tate and two female companions for the allegations of human trafficking, r*pe, and forming his syndicate.

The Tate brothers were released in 2023 and were kept under house arrest. Their house arrest ended in August and they were permitted to travel within the boundaries of Romania.

A documentary on Andrew Tate is coming out soon which will focus on his journey from his combat sports career to his meteoric rise to becoming the most hated man on the internet.

When and where to watch Andrew Tate’s documentary

Andrew Tate’s documentary is named I Am Andrew Tate and the premiere episode was an hour long. It was aired on 7 January 2024, Sunday.

I Am Andrew Tate will be streamed on Channel 4 at 9 pm for those in the United Kingdom.

People other than the United Kingdom can watch using a VPN. The show is free to stream, and there are no words on whether the show will be on other big streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime as of now.

I Am Andrew Tate's documentary will put the spotlight on Tate’s past struggle and how he gained popularity. Other than that, producer Dan Reed said, they were also given access to Tate’s house and they will also put some light on Andrew Tate’s arrest in 2022.

Reed even spoke about Tate’s reaction to filming the documentary. He revealed Tate's only condition for doing the Documentary and shared it was: “ You can ask me anything. The only condition is you can’t film my computer screens.”

Dan Reed is a popular producer who also worked on the Michael Jackson 2019 documentary.

Will you watch Andrew Tate's documentary? And what's your true feeling about The King of Misogyny Andrew Tate? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.



