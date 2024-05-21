When and Where to Watch NBA Conference Finals? Full Schedule, Livestream Options, More

The anticipation is high among fans and NBA teams in both the Eastern and Western conferences. The NBA Conference Finals are just around the corner, promising intense action on the court. The matchups and playing styles are reminiscent of the golden era of basketball in the 1990s. Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics earned their place in the 2024 NBA Conference Finals after a hard-fought victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving and the talented Luka Dončić will lead the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference finals, despite the valiant efforts of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the youthful Oklahoma City Thunder squad.

After two exciting Game 7 matchups, the Indiana Pacers secured their place in the Eastern Conference finals by beating the New York Knicks. On the other hand, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves moved on to the Western Conference finals after defeating the Denver Nuggets, who were the NBA champions in the previous season.

When are the NBA Conference Finals?

The 2023-2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals tip off on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, when the Boston Celtics will take on the Indiana Pacers.

The Western Conference finals are currently scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, when the Dallas Mavericks battle will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Where to Watch the NBA Conference Finals?

East Finals:

Boston Celtics (1) vs. Indiana Pacers (6)

Game 1: Tuesday, May 21 at Boston (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Game 2: Thursday, May 23 at Boston (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 3: Saturday, May 25 at Indiana (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 4: Monday, May 27 at Indiana (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 29 at Boston (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 31 at Indiana (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 2 at Boston (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

West Finals:

Minnesota Timberwolves (3) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5)

Game 1: Wednesday, May 22 at Minnesota (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 2: Friday, May 24 at Minnesota (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3: Sunday, May 26 at Dallas (8 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 4: Tuesday, May 28 at Dallas (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 30 at Minnesota (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, June 1 at Dallas (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 3 at Minnesota (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Live Streaming Options?

The fans can stream the Conference Finals on the NBA App by taking a subscription. Other options like Sling TV, fuboTV are also available to the fans.

