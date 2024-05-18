When Anderson Silva’s Refusal to Engage With His Opponent ‘Embarrassed’ Dana White

Was UFC 112 just another fight night, or something more? Hosted in Abu Dhabi, the event promised MMA history with Frankie Edgar stunning B.J. Penn to snatch the lightweight title. But another story overshadowed this triumph. Middleweight champ Anderson Silva faced Demian Maia in a bout that spiraled into controversy.

Silva, known for his striking precision, turned the fight into a spectacle of evasion and antics. Did he cross a line between entertainment and sportsmanship? Dana White didn’t mask his dismay, storming out before the final bell. What happened that night that left the UFC president "embarrassed"?

Was Anderson Silva Playing Hide-and-Seek?

The main event at UFC 112 began with anticipation as Anderson Silva, the reigning middleweight champion, stepped into the Octagon against Demian Maia. Initially, Silva showcased his renowned agility and precision, dodging Maia’s advances with ease and striking effectively. But as the fight progressed, the mood shifted dramatically.

By the third round, Silva's strategy had taken an unusual turn. Instead of pressing his advantage, he resorted to taunting Maia, avoiding direct engagement, and circling the ring without making significant contact. This continued into the later rounds, with Silva engaging more in theatrics than actual combat, a move that saw the crowd's cheers turn into boos.

Dana White, UFC's president, was visibly frustrated by this unexpected turn of events. Post-fight, White was candid about his disappointment, not mincing his words. “This was a historic event for us... to end it the way that we did was an embarrassment for me, the Fertittas, the UFC, and the sport in general,” he lamented.

White expressed his dissatisfaction with Silva's performance, noting, “I didn’t like it from the first minute of the first round. Nobody has been more supportive of Anderson Silva than me,” highlighting Silva’s shift from fighting to showboating.

Furthermore, White underscored his sentiments about such behavior: “If you’re that talented, be Mike Tyson. Go in and finish it in two minutes.” He emphasized that he preferred a fighter who could decisively end fights rather than one who “runs around like a jackass for five rounds.”

Silva's antics led to serious contemplation about his future in UFC, with White suggesting drastic measures, indicating, “Anderson Silva might be the first champion in history fighting on a prelim. How do you sell Anderson Silva after tonight?”

This stark shift from potential highlight-reel knockout to perplexing evasion not only confounded fans but also left the UFC brass contemplating the ramifications of one of the most bizarre title defenses in its history.

