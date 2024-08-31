When Andrew Tate Dismissed A Match Against Conor McGregor As Latter Didn't Meet His Special Condition

Andrew Tate vs Conor McGregor is a dream crossover that many fans wanted to see. While the fight has not yet been materialized, the possibility was heavily teased a couple of years back. Many opined that Tate, who is a trained kickboxing practitioner, would put up a great fight against ‘Mystic Mac’. However, the reality was quite different. Despite Tate’s background in kickboxing, comparing him to McGregor’s expertise would be a bit of a stretch. McGregor is a professional UFC fighter and has clinched championship titles in two weight divisions.

Speaking with Rob Moore in 2022, Tate opined, “That’s an interesting one, I guess. I mean he is still in his prime, I’m a lot bigger than him. He is very good, very capable. We would certainly have a lot of good trash talk. It would make a lot of money. But again I would need a personal problem with him to fight him...I have nothing against Conor, kind of like the guy so there would have to be a good reason.”

‘The Notorious’ has also fought with some of the fiercest fighters in the MMA realm which make him almost a no-match against Andrew Tate. But perhaps, for the ones still doubting, there might not be a definitive answer anytime soon. When questioned about the prospect back in 2022, Tate mentioned that does not want to fight the former UFC champion until the duo picks up a beef.

Tate then went on to state who he thought could be a worthy matchup. Calling out True Geordie, Andrew Tate mentioned that a fight with Geordie is certainly what he would want to happen.

Well, as a matter of fact, even if Tate wanted to fight McGregor, it would not have been possible because back in 2022, ‘Mystic Mac’ was in the early phases of his recovery. Having broken his ankle in his fight against Dustin Poirier in 2021, McGregor is yet to make a fight appearance. With scathing comments coming from his scheduled rival Michael Chandler, McGregor confirmed about coming back in 2024.

And much in line with his promise, UFC head honcho Dana White too, teased a potential return of McGregor in his recent Instagram live. With a lot of questions being asked, the onus solely rests on McGregor to prove himself as the dominant force that he was once again. Thus, with McGregor’s return finally looking confirmed, the MMA fans are feeling as excited as ever to watch the spectacle unfold.

