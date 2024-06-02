When Anna Kournikova Was Rumored to Be Dating Two NHL Stars at the Same Time in Bizarre Love Triangle

Many guys on the planet would've killed to be in a relationship with Anna Kournikova when the Russian tennis player took the world by storm around the turn of the millennium—and there were a couple of NHL players who claimed they each managed to do that at the same time, resulting in a love triangle that's still as strange as it was back then.

Kournikova made her WTA Tour debut at 14, and while she never became the world's most dominant player, she peaked at No. 8 in the singles world rankings in 2000. She won several Grand Slam doubles titles alongside the legendary Martina Hingis.

Her talents on the court placed her on the map in the first place, but it doesn't take a genius to figure out why Kournikova was so popular with many men who followed her career for reasons that had little to do with how she performed on the tennis court.

Sergei Fedorov and Pavel Bure, two other Russians who rose to prominence in the NHL, were reportedly among them. While that league does not often generate a lot of drama from its players' personal lives, we were treated to a significant exception owing to the tale in which the trio found themselves.

Sergei Fedorov and Pavel Bure were rumored to get caught in a love triangle with Anna Kournikova

Fedorov lived in Russia until 1990 when he emigrated to the United States to join the Red Wings. He launched a storied NHL career, including three Stanley Cup wins and induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Bure followed a similar path to the NHL, playing with Fedorov on CSKA Moscow before making his Canucks debut in 1991 after a lengthy legal battle over his eligibility.

The two never played together in the NHL, but they did rejoin on the ice in 1998 when representing Russia at the Winter Olympics in Nagano, where they earned a silver medal after losing to the Czech Republic in the championship game and a bronze medal in 2002.

According to stories that surfaced after the love triangle in question ran its course, Fedorov and Kournikova got engaged in 1999 when she was 18 years old (implying Sergi, who is more than 11 years her senior, began courting her before she reached that age; it's believed they first met when she was 15).

Fedorov and Bure were sighted in the stands at numerous tennis events, watching Kournikova play. She frequently traveled to Sunshine, Florida, to see Pavel play for the Panthers, and there is a photo that shows her in the building to celebrate with Sergei when the Red Wings won the Stanley Cup in 1997.

Spanish Pop Star Enrique Iglesias Is the Russian Star’s Boyfriend

However, things took a new turn when Enrique Iglesias joined the picture in 2001. That year, she and the singer gave the world one of the most difficult debuts conceivable, with a video showcasing the two of them making out and getting hot and heavy in various settings.

While they never married, they've been together for nearly two decades and have three children.

Fedorov announced in 2003 that he and Kournikova had divorced. However, it is unknown when they married in the first place.

Bure finally married Russian model Alina Khasanova in 2008, while Fedorov was linked to actress Tara Reid immediately after parting from Kournikova and later settled down with a lady named Corrina.

