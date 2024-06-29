When Anthony Smith Paused Mid-Fight to Hand Over His Teeth in Shocking UFC Moment

What would you do if your teeth started falling out mid-fight? Anthony Smith faced this exact situation. It was a surreal night in May 2020. The UFC event took place in Jacksonville, without a crowd due to the pandemic. Fans watched it in shock from home.

Smith, known as 'Lionheart,' was up against Glover Teixeira and he endured a brutal beating. Midway through the fourth round, something incredible happened.

Smith paused, picked up his fallen tooth, and handed it to the referee. Can you imagine? This moment became one of the most unforgettable in UFC history. Let's dive into the details of that night.

Did Smith's corner make a big mistake?

Anthony Smith’s fight against Glover Teixeira in May 2020 was unforgettable. The fight happened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with no crowd in attendance. From the start, Teixeira dominated, landing heavy blows that left Smith reeling. The relentless attack caused significant damage, including Smith’s teeth falling out.

Between rounds, Smith told his corner, "My teeth are falling out." His corner, thinking it was just his veneers, allowed the fight to continue. However, it was much more serious. In the fourth round, as Teixeira continued to pummel him, Smith did something astonishing. He picked up one of his teeth from the mat and handed it to referee Jason Herzog.

Advertisement

Smith later explained, "I couldn't keep my mouthpiece in due to the missing tooth. I looked down and it was on the canvas. So, I grabbed it and handed it to him." Despite the severe pain and injuries, Smith continued to fight until he was finally stopped 64 seconds into the fifth round.

Also Read: When Conor McGregor Mocked Anthony Smith And Belal Muhammad

Dana White's reaction

After the fight, Smith was rushed to the hospital. He suffered a broken nose, and a broken orbital bone, and needed stitches for a cut under his eye. The brutality of the fight shocked UFC CEO Dana White as he later stated, "I thought the corner wouldn’t let him come out for the fifth round. He was spitting his teeth out." Former champion Daniel Cormier also criticized Smith’s corner, tweeting, "I would have stopped the fight. Some mistakes in that corner tonight."

Advertisement

Despite the criticism, Smith defended his team, saying, "I’m good with the decisions the referee and my corner made. When the ref made it clear he needed to see something or he was gonna stop it, I did what I had to do to stay in the fight. I come out of battle with my shield or I come out on it. That’s my rule. Period."

This brutal fight highlighted Smith’s incredible toughness and unwavering spirit. Smith continues to inspire fans with his resilience. What do you think drives someone to fight with such determination?