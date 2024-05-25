When Are Tyson Fury And Anthony Joshua Fighting?

A heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is predicted to be one of the biggest fights of all time. Throughout their career, fight negotiations have constantly taken a dive due to reasons given by both camps.

This time, boxing fans are in for a treat. The Gypsy King’s co-promoter, Bob Arum recently touched on the aforementioned matchup. The owner of Top Rank Boxing claimed the fight will ‘definitely’ happen in the near future.

Bob Arum confirms Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

CEO of one of boxing’s biggest promotional companies, Top Rank, currently co-promotes Tyson Fury. Founded the company in 1973, Bob Arum has witnessed some of the most legendary fights in boxing history.

Tyson Fury faced Oleksandr Usyk in a twelve-round battle for the undisputed title. Despite holding his own, the Ukrainian fighter emerged victorious via split decision. He is responsible for handing the Brit his first-ever loss.

This loss places Tyson Fury amongst Anthony Joshua, who suffered two losses against Oleksandr Usyk. Both fighters, hailing from England, are now expected to step into the ring for a heavyweight showdown.

Fury's promoter Bob Arum spoke on the potential bout on TalkSport. He expressed the clash to be inevitable due to their positions. "That fight is something that has to happen," said Bob Arum.

Arum claims he would be surprised if the bout failed to take place at the Wembley Stadium. He also expressed the fight to take place in 2025. Regardless of their future wins or losses, the CEO of Top Rank believes the fight to take place nevertheless.

Anthony Joshua dominated Francis Ngannou in his previous fight. Despite Fury emerging victorious against The Predator, boxing fans were not happy with the win. With the current climate of both the Brits, the audience is excited to witness a potential heavyweight clash.

KSI goes off on Tyson Fury after controversial post-fight speech vs Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury to become the undisputed heavyweight champion. After the fight, The Gypsy King appeared respectful to the Ukrainian contender. Fans in the arena were in awe at the sight.

However, Fury managed to turn fans away with one comment in the post-fight speech. The British fighter blamed his loss on the Russia-Ukraine war. He believed Usyk was handed the victory due to the war-torn state of his country.

This received a lot of backlash from fans and fighters alike. One of many personalities who went after Fury was British YouTuber KSI. The rapper attacked The Gypsy King on X(formerly Twitter) after said comments.

“F*** OFF YOU TWAT. You’re actually deluded,” expressed KSI. The YouTuber was not a fan of Tyson Fury’s comments after his first-ever loss in his professional career. Throughout the build-up, KSI showed his support toward Oleksandr Usyk rather than his countryman.

KSI fought Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy Fury which had a disastrous ending. The YouTuber suffered a controversial loss against the Love Island star and has not stopped the onslaught against him on social media.