When Being Excluded From 2006 Olympics Motivated Sidney Crosby To Become NHL's Greatest

Sidney Crosby is one of hockey's all-time greats. However, in a 2009 piece, Crosby and his Pittsburgh Penguins teammates acknowledged his rejection from Canada's 2006 Olympic squad and how it helped him develop as a player.

Sidney Crosby, the Pittsburgh Penguins star, has represented his NHL club and his birthplace of Canada with grace and tenacity throughout his Hall of Fame career. In this cover article for The Hockey News' special edition "Chasing Glory" magazine (June 29, 2009, cover date), the reporter spoke with Crosby and other NHL figures regarding his exclusion from Canada's 2006 Olympic roster.

The exclusion helped Sidney Crosby grow as a player, earning him gold in the 2010 Olympics

Sidney Crosby told The Hockey News that being left off the 2006 Olympics squad wasn't ideal, but he got over it and became a crucial member of the 2010 gold medal team at the Vancouver Winter Games.

"It's always something I think about when I'm reminded of it," Crosby said. "But at the same time, I found it pretty easy just to put it on the back burner, worry about playing (in Pittsburgh) and being at my best here, and if that's the case, everything kind of takes care of itself. That's how I've been trying to look at it."

Crosby eventually became one of the best hockey players in history due to his passion for achieving and natural all-around abilities. Being left off the 2006 Olympic squad did not dampen his enthusiasm for international hockey.

“No, I don’t think Sidney is bitter at all,” said Penguins forward Max Talbot. “Of course, he would love to represent his country and win a gold medal, but I’m not sure he’s angry with the past or motivated by it. He’s matured all-around in his game, and that’s because he’s driven to do all the small things that put him at his best when he’s out there on the ice. That’s all that matters to him, and that’s why he’s had the success he’s already had in this league,” he added.

Why is Sidney Crosby considered one of the greatest NHL players?

Crosby has won three Stanley Cups in his career and two Conn Smythe awards in 2016 and 2017. Wayne Gretzky and Patrick Roy are the only other players in NHL history to accomplish this feat.

Crosby's awards include two Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophies (2009-10 and 2016-17) and two Art Ross Trophies (2006-07 and 2013-14). Among the top ten scorers in NHL history, the Penguins captain is one of five to win the Art Ross Trophy several times.

His Art Ross Trophy-winning seasons included two of his six career 100-point seasons (109 in 2009-10, 103 in 2008-09, 102 in 2005-06, and 100 in 2018-19). Overall, Crosby is one of only a few players in League history to have at least six such seasons, with McDavid (7) being the only other active player.

McDavid is presently 104th on the all-time points list, 12 points behind Crosby's former teammate Phil Kessel for 100th, and based on his career points-per-game rate, he is on course to earn his 1,591st career point late in the 2028-29 season.

