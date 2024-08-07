When Ben Affleck Revealed Why He Was Terrified of Michael Jordan Working on the Air Movie

In the Amazon Studios film "Air," which has just hit theaters, Michael Jordan's presence is felt but never fully seen. Ben Affleck, the director and co-star, made the unusual choice to obscure the NBA legend's face throughout the movie. Instead, Jordan is depicted through shots of his hands, back, magazine covers, and archival footage. This creative decision was revealed by Affleck during the film's world premiere at the South by Southwest Film & Television Festival. He explained that portraying Jordan in this way was essential to preserving the authenticity and impact of the character.

Affleck's approach to Jordan's portrayal raises the question: How do you tell a story about one of the most iconic athletes in history without showing his face? In the recent podcast, according to Affleck, Jordan's status transcends that of a mere athlete or hero. He has become an idea, representing hope, excellence, and greatness.

Affleck believed that asking the audience to accept anyone other than the real Michael Jordan as the character would undermine the film's authenticity. Therefore, the decision was made to use archival clips to depict Jordan, allowing his true essence to shine through without the need for an actor to impersonate him.

Affleck's choice to keep Jordan's face obscured in "Air" serves a deeper symbolic purpose. By not concretizing Jordan's character with an actor, the film emphasizes his larger-than-life presence. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck elaborated on this concept, stating that Jordan exists above and around the story. If the film had attempted to depict Jordan directly, it would have risked appearing fake. Instead, Affleck wanted the audience to project their own memories and perceptions of Jordan onto the film, enhancing its emotional resonance.

Advertisement

This approach mirrors the experience of modern celebrity and sports stardom. Most fans never meet their idols in person; they know them through media and stories. Affleck aimed to capture this phenomenon by allowing Jordan to exist in the "ether" of the movie.

ALSO READ: This Is How Much US Track Star Noah Lyes Makes for Winning Gold Medal in Paris Olympics

This method not only preserves the legend's mystique but also aligns with the film's broader narrative about the creation of the Air Jordan shoe line and Nike's pursuit of the NBA superstar. By focusing on the surrounding characters and their interactions with the idea of Jordan, the film offers a fresh and compelling perspective on his impact.

Collaborating with Michael Jordan: The Human Element

While Jordan's face is not shown in the film, his influence on its development was significant. Affleck sought Jordan's input and approval before moving forward with the project. In conversations with Jordan, Affleck learned about the importance of certain characters and anecdotes that were not in the original script. For instance, Jordan emphasized the role of Nike executive Howard White, played by Chris Tucker, and shared personal stories about his mother, Deloris Jordan, portrayed by Viola Davis in the film.

Advertisement

These insights led Affleck to expand Deloris Jordan's role, making her the focal point of Nike's courtship efforts. This shift added a profound emotional layer to the story, highlighting the familial bonds and personal motivations behind Jordan's decisions. Affleck's dedication to honoring both Michael and Deloris Jordan underscores his commitment to authenticity and respect for their legacy.

READ MORE: Is Anthony Edwards related to Michael Jordan? Why Do NBA Fans Think Anthony Edwards Is Michael Jordan’s Son