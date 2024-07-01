When Blake Griffin Spoke about his Awkward Clippers Exit: ‘Finding Out Through Twitter Is a Tough Way to Find Out’

During his heyday, recently retired former NBA star Blake Griffin was one of the most entertaining players to watch on the basketball court. An athletic big man with insane athleticism, the former Clippers power forward would often punish his opponents with crowd-popping and picture-perfect dunks.

His eight seasons with the LA Clippers did a lot of good for his career, elevating him as one of the league’s rising stars and earning him tons of recognition and respect. But in 2018, that near-decade bond abruptly ended when news of him having been traded to Detroit not just surprised him, but caught him off-guard.

Griffin’s Time at Lob City

To understand Griffin’s unexpected departure from the Clippers, it’s crucial to understand the five-time All-Star’s history with the Clippers.

Drafted first overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, Griffin arrived in the league with remarkable potential. Playing two seasons at the University of Oklahoma, Griffin averaged 18.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 61.8% shooting.

As the Clippers selected Griffin, they expected the 6 '10 Power Forward to become a game-changer and take the franchise to new heights. Soon after Griffin graced the NBA court, he quickly climbed the ladder of stardom and became a rising star who took the league by storm.

As Griffin became Rookie of the Year, he was also selected to his first All-Star game, becoming the first rookie to repeat this feat since Tim Duncan in 1998. On top of that, his unanimous ROY win also made him the first to earn this achievement since David Robinson in 1990.

After Chris Paul joined the Clippers, the trio of Griffin, (Deandre) Jordan, and Paul earned the franchise five consecutive 50-plus wins in the regular season. Despite their underwhelming postseason results, the Clippers trio remained one of the most talented trios in the West.

In a conversation with JJ Reddick in September 2021, Griffin recalled the Clippers’ best chances to win the finals:

“I thought we had a chance (to win) in 2014 and 2015 playoffs. Those two years I think were the years that we really could have won. Before that, we weren’t ready”

After the 2015 season, the Clippers weren’t the same. Led by their disheartened trio, Lob City got knocked out in the first round in 2016 and 2017. This forced Paul to join the Houston Rockets in 2017 with Griffin and Jordan also being shown the door soon after.

The Unexpected Trade

Just six months after his conversation with team executives on a multi-year extension, Griffin was traded to the Detroit Pistons. The news about his trade was puzzling for the six-time All-Star who felt somewhat blindsided by the overall scenario.

In an Interview with Graham Bensingerin in late 2021, Griffin talked in length about his departure which stemmed from one of his insider friends giving him the heads up. Upon learning of this, Griffin got in touch with his agent who tried connecting with the team office, but to no avail.

Looking for a straight, honest answer, The Clippers legend decided to head over to the team facility to lift. Griffin eventually managed to get a hold of former Clippers assistant coach Lawrence Frank who revealed to him quote “You’ll be the first call”.

While on the way home, Griffin saw Adrian Wojnarowski’s tweet that said the Clippers and Pistons are finalizing a Blake Griffin trade.

Reflecting on his sudden trade, Griffin said:

“From a business point of view, I completely understand. A team wants to go a certain way and they had a plan. They wanted to win a championship very quickly and they didn’t think that was going to happen with me there. The only thing we kind of wish is they had gone about things in a different way”.

The What Ifs surrounding Blake Griffin’s career may never end. But despite what has been said, Griffin had an impressive career and he will be remembered for it.