When Bob Myers Tried to Pair Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry at Golden State Warriors; DETAILS Inside

In addition to being experts at player development and draft selection, the Golden State Warriors were also masters at recruiting. The team's general manager at the time, Bob Myers, was skilled at finding players who could complement Stephen Curry at the right price.

Their greatest acquisition may have been Kevin Durant, who led the Warriors to two consecutive championships as a prolific scorer. It's interesting to note that Myers also had his sights set on Kobe Bryant, aka the Black Mamba.

What did Kobe say?

Bryant talked about his friendship with Myers and how a brief catch-up resulted in an offer to play for the Warriors. Kobe said, "I've known Bob Myers, the general manager of the Warriors, forever. Like, I remember the day he was going to go take his bar exam! We used to hang out together all the time."

He added, "At my last All-Star Game, we had a chance to catch up. We were staying in the same hotel and I had a chance to tell him congratulations on everything. Then, he said, 'Hey listen, if there's any chance you want to change your mind and come back and play another year, you can always come over here [to Golden State].' But it's all tongue-in-cheek, man."

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was nearing the end of his career, so this isn't one of those what-if scenarios. If Kobe had abruptly decided to play for the Dubs, it would have been very controversial.

Whatever the situation, it's a fascinating meeting. It demonstrates how some agents, front-office executives, and NBA players have a long history together. The friendships that are formed behind the scenes and can be used for recruiting or other purposes are not disclosed to fans.

Would Kobe have left the Lakers if the Warriors wanted him in his prime?

Had Myers tried to sign Bryant at the height of his career, the Black Mamba might have thought about quitting the Lakers. Bryant did, after all, like Curry, especially his unnerving serenity. Beneath that serene demeanor and grin lies a deadly assassin.

Kobe said, "I see a calmness about him. I think that's something a lot of players don't understand. The fans, it's hard for the fans to understand what I'm saying. Most players don't get it. But there's a serious calmness about him which is extremely deadly."

Curry and Kobe together would have been lethal. Nothing is more adorable than two fierce rivals wearing the same jersey. The course of NBA history would have been very different if Myers had simply approached Kobe with the idea sooner.

