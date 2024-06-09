When Booker T And Batista Got Into A Real Life Fight Backstage After An Argument

Backstage fights aren't unusual in professional wrestling. When a myriad of wrestlers work together to ascend the main event, they are bound to have real-life heats, disagreements, and even fights. Batista and Booker were two key members of the WWE roster in the Ruthless Aggression Era, and they had a backstage fight in 2006.

The two Superstars reportedly detested each other but had to work together. The fight broke out when Booker T called Batista's name in front of the locker room. The Animal responded by appearing in front of the former King of the Ring winner.

Batista asked Booker if he was envious of his accomplishments at that time as one of the biggest draws of the company. Hearing it, Booker T snapped, and they put their hands on each other. Rey Mysterio tried to separate them, but considering both were huge men standing over 250 pounds, it didn't help.

Who won the fight?

There were different stories of who walked out with a victory in that fight. Some stories picked Booker T as the winner, claiming Batista walked out of the fight with a black eye. However, the former WWE Superstar Finlay, who was a witness of the fight, described a different story.

While both men were fighting on the ground, Batista was on top of Booker T. According to him, it was the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion who had a swollen eye, not The Animal.

Sharmell, Booker's wife and manager at that time, was present during the brawl. Finlay said a furious Sharmell kicked Batista in between his legs once the fight ended, but the latter didn't react at all, nor did anybody notice it.

They are on good terms now

Booker T and Batista despised each other during their wrestling days, but time mended the bad relationship. Eighteen years have passed since the infamous backstage fight, and they do not have bad blood against each other anymore.

Now, Booker works in the backstage panel of WWE, doing commentary sporadically and analyzing matches. On the other hand, Batista has become a leading star in Hollywood, starring in many blockbuster movies.

