When Brock Boeser Took a Fan with Down Syndrome to Prom After Instagram Request

This is a beautiful story from Grand Forks, North Dakota, where 27-year-old Vancouver Canucks player Brock Boeser escorted Baylee Bjorge, who had Down syndrome, to prom.

Boeser, the Canucks' first-round choice in 2015, had a fantastic first season at the University of North Dakota that year. He was leading his team in scoring and winning the National Championship. Baylee, who was named homecoming queen, was reportedly a great fan of Boeser.

How did Brock Boeser get into contact with Baylee Bjorge?

Baylee, crowned as homecoming queen, was known to be a huge fan of Boeser. She reached out to him on Twitter to invite him to prom, but her mother deactivated her social media accounts before he could reply. Boeser, determined, managed to get in touch with her through a common friend and gladly agreed to go. Bjorge shared her excitement, mentioning, "Amazing! One of my friends was jealous."

Boeser described it as a privilege to join Bjorge on such a memorable event as a prom. "She's a great girl," he remarked during a phone interview with CBC News. "Guess the whole town pretty much knows her. From what I get, she's miss popular!"

During Bjorge's prom, Marcotte claims the hockey star was "bombarded" by teenagers clamoring for his autograph and photographs, but he made it all about her daughter. "I told him, you should go, it's going to get crazy and he said, 'It's okay, I'll do whatever Baylee wants,'" she gushed. "He's just incredible. I can't say enough about him."

Schlossman said that Bjorge, who was on vacation in Florida when Boeser contacted her mother, had no plans to attend prom. She did, though, and it was all owing to Boeser. She found her outfit and headed to Grand Forks to walk with Boeser at the Grand Forks Central prom.

This was not the first time a UND hockey player has stepped up for Bjorge. According to Schlossman, Colten St. Clair attended her graduation celebration and presented her with a signed jersey as a gift. Over the last few seasons, the men's hockey program has also made charitable contributions to the community, similar to Bjorge’s. In May 2015, then-UND goalkeeper Zane McIntyre went to prom with Shayla Miller, who was born with hydrocephalus, cerebral palsy, and Goldenhar Syndrome.

