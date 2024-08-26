When Brock Lesnar Asked Hardy Boys for Brutal Chair Shots During WWE Match To Make Him Look Strong

Ever heard of a WWE superstar who himself asked his fellow mates to hit him extremely hard on his head? The Beast Brock Lesnar is among that rare WWE superstar. It would be hard to believe but Lesnar once asked The Hardy Boys to give him a brutal chair shots on the head so that he looks extremely tough on TV.

This was revealed by former WWE superstar Matt Hardy during his podcast, ‘The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy’. The segment happened during an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2002. Hardy said that it was Lesnar’s Rookie year, and he was under pressure from the producers to make him look strong.

Lesnar was then 25 years old, and he had to make a mark in WWE. Lesnar was supposed to face Jeff Hardy during the episode on Monday Night RAW. And he kept on coming on to the Hardy Boyz to hit him, and they assured him.

And during the match, first Jeff Hardy gave a head shot to Lesnar, and the sound of the impact was enough to tell that it was brutal. Before Lesnar could recover from that shot, Matt then followed it up with another chair shot. That too was very strong and impactful.

After the spot was executed, Lesnar came backstage, and took the brothers on the side. “…he says ‘How was it guys? Everything good, right?” Hardy said that Lesnar couldn’t recall what happened because of the possible concussion.

“So, yeah. That was a wild story. Quite a memorable moment in our career,” Hardy recalled for the event. Fortunately, Lesnar didn’t suffer any grave injury during the match, and he established his WWE career.

The same year he won the Royal Rumble in 2002, and went on to win the WWE Undisputed Championship against The Rock at SummerSlam. He stayed in the company for the next two years till 2004.

In his last match, he locked horns with Goldberg at WrestleMania 20 and lost it. The match was poorly received by the fans, as the news had already reached the fans that both Lesnar and Goldberg had plans of leaving the company after the match. Even Stone Cold Steve Austin couldn’t protect the match as the special guest referee.

Lesnar left WWE due to enormous work travel and made his return only in 2012.

