When Brock Lesnar Demanded 7 Figures and Private Jet To Walk Out Adult Film Star Turned Boxer Elle Brooke

Brock Lesnar is not just scary but an outright unpredictable man. Once, he told Stone Cold Steve Austin that he didn’t like people around him. But that is ironic since he went out and performed in front of thousands of people.

So, when an adult film star-turned-boxer, Elle Brook asked Brock Lesnar to walk her out, Lesnar didn’t say simply no. He just asked for a seven-figure salary and a private jet to reach the event. And who revealed this? It was Elle Brooke herself, who disclosed this in a podcast.

What did Elle Brooke reveal about Brock Lesnar?

Back in 2022, after her win against influencer AJ Bunker, Brooke, in the Happy Hour podcast, revealed how she once contacted Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman to come to her event. But she said that what Brock asked was beyond her means.

“Just TikTok my name, and you'll see me being memedas him [Brock Lesnar]. Literally, they all call me Brock Lesnar all the time...I actually DM'ed Paul Heyman trying to get Brock Lesnar, and he wanted a seven-figure salary per song and a private jet, and I was like, 'I can't afford that,” IBTimes quoted Brooke.

While she couldn’t get Lesnar on her side, she still managed to make an impression in her professional boxing career, as 2024 became one of the biggest stars on her roster.

Elle Brooke has previously said that, though she hasn’t been an avid WWE fan, she would have loved to face former UFC Champion, Ronda Rousey. She said this in June 2023, when Ronda had still not retired, but now Rousey has quit wrestling, so Elle’s dream remains unfulfilled.



When is Brock Lesnar returning to WWE?

Brock Lesnar is still writhing under the heinous allegations made by former WWE employee, Janel Grant, in her lawsuit against former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. Lesnar was last seen at SummerSlam 2023, against Cody Rhodes. He was slated to appear at Royal Rumble 2024, but the lawsuit struck then, forcing the WWE to pull Lesnar from all events.

As of now, it was said that Lesnar still needs clearance from the WWE legal team to make an appearance. So, we will not see Lesnar for a long time in WWE.

