When Brock Lesnar Opened Up on Suffering From Social Anxiety’: ‘Like To Be Left F*ck*ng Alone’

Brock Lesnar’s coldness with people around him is very well known. He is a phenomenal wrestler; one of the rare gems in the wrestling world. But when it comes to his conduct, not everyone is a fan of Lesnar.

People in WWE know about it. Vince McMahon knew about it, but he still kept him close because Lesnar got numbers. Even McMahon was once a victim of Lesnar’s wrath when the former WWE Champion swung the title belt right across McMahon’s face at WWE backstage in the closing segments of WrestleMania 34. But The Beast got away with it.

Lesnar has time and again spoken about the fact that he doesn’t like being around people. While speaking at SmackDown’s commentator podcast, Lesnar said that he gets anxious when performing in WWE shows, with thousands of people in attendance.

“I have a total crash after being in front of audience. Like, I go hibernate in Saskatchewan. Like, my downers – like, the anxiety from that – like, takes me a few days to recover. Forever, yeah it’s been that way,” Wrestling Inc quoted Brock Lesnar.

He explained that he rather likes to be left f*ck*ng alone. “Like I’ve got to go through all this thing, and that’s just who I am. I like to go and just get away from the people. And it’s not that I dislike people. I mean, it’s not been that way, but some people, yeah, I don’t like. I just like to be left the f*ck alone,” Lesnar exclaimed.

He stated that performing in front of thousands of people just exhausts him, and he then needs 3-4 days to recover from that anxiety. While speaking to Stone Cold Steve Austin once, Lesnar has spoken the same thing.

He had confessed that he has always shied away from social gatherings, but it was also ironic that he ended up performing in front of thousands of people in WWE.



Moreover, Lesnar is not just a withdrawn person, he is also a difficult person to work with. He is temperamental, aggressive, and breaks up, and doesn’t care about the other person’s emotions. Shinsuke Nakamura once revealed that Brock Lesnar was so cold to him during a match at NJPW that he wept bitterly after the match.

Nakamura stated that Lesnar appeared very cold throughout the match and that he had little respect for the Japanese wrestlers. Similarly, other WWE superstars like Chris Jericho have called Lesnar a very, difficult person to work with.

Be that as it may, Brock Lesnar is still a huge asset to the WWE. Despite his alleged involvement in the Janel Grant sexual trafficking case, Lesnar has still not been removed from the WWE roster. His return to the company is widely considered, which might happen most probably by next year.