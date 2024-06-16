When Brock Lesnar Received a ‘Whip the Dog’ Session From an Angry Dana White for ‘P*ssing Off’ UFC Sponsors

Can you imagine UFC giant Brock Lesnar getting scolded, not in the octagon, but in a quiet bathroom? That's exactly what happened after UFC 100, a night remembered not just for Lesnar's revenge against Frank Mir but for a post-fight outburst that crossed the line.

Lesnar celebrated his victory by dissing Bud Light, the UFC's main sponsor, favoring Coors Light instead. What was Dana White's reaction behind closed doors?

At the press conference later, Lesnar faced the music publicly, but what went down before that? How did White handle the situation when the cameras were off?

Lesnar disses Bud Light

After defeating Frank Mir at UFC 100, Brock Lesnar didn’t hold back during his post-fight interview. Speaking with Joe Rogan, Lesnar said, “Frank Mir had a horseshoe up his a**. I told him that a year ago. I pulled that some b* out, I beat him over the head with it. And I love it."

He continued, "I’m gonna go home tonight, I’m gonna drink Coors Light, that’s a Coors Light because Bud Light won’t pay me nothing. I’m gonna stay with my friends and family and hell, I might even get on top of my wife. See you all later.”

These comments, particularly his jab at Bud Light, were problematic. Bud Light was a major UFC sponsor, and Lesnar’s remarks risked damaging that relationship.

Advertisement

Dana White quickly took action. Before the post-fight press conference, White pulled Lesnar aside. They went into a bathroom, where White let him know exactly how he felt. Lesnar later described it as a “whip-the-dog session.”

Lesson learned (Hopefully)

White explained the situation to Lesnar in no uncertain terms. According to Lesnar’s autobiography, Death Clutch, White said, "Pissing off major sponsors was not the way to do it." He emphasized the importance of maintaining good relationships with sponsors, especially significant ones like Bud Light. Lesnar acknowledged that White had every right to be upset.

At the press conference, Lesnar publicly apologized. He stated, “First and foremost, I want to apologize. I acted very unprofessionally after the fight, and I leave it at that.” He continued, “I apologize to Bud Light. I’m not biased. I drink any beer, and tonight I’m drinking Bud Light all night. Man, I was so jacked up. I’m used to selling PPV tickets, okay? I come from the business that was purely entertainment.”

Advertisement

Despite this misstep, Lesnar’s value to the UFC remained significant. His ability to draw in massive PPV buys ensured that his relationship with the organization stayed intact, even after the controversial comments.

This incident, however, serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between personal expression and professional responsibilities in the world of sports. What do you think? Should athletes be more mindful of their comments?