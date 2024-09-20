When Brock Lesnar Thanked the Rock for Dropping WWE Undisputed Title at SummerSlam 2002; ‘He Did It for Me’

Brock Lesnar beating The Rock for the WWE Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam 2002 was a watershed moment in the history of the WWE. It began Brock Lesnar’s era, one of the hottest wrestlers in WWE's history.

Lesnar, however, remains thankful to The Rock for putting him over and making him look so good in the match to this day. The Rock then wanted to take a sabbatical from WWE to pursue a Hollywood project. Vince McMahon wanted someone who could carry forward the company for the next few years and sell shows. Brock Lesnar was the one who filled the spot. But Lesnar didn't let this moment pass without thanking The Rock for what he did for him.

The Beast revealed this in his book Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival. “Dwayne knew putting me over was right for the business, and he was willing to take a loss for the team, on pay-per-view, in front of all of his fans. He saw the talent I had and knew it would be best for the company if there were no questions in the fans’ minds that I beat him ‘fair and square,” Lesnar wrote in his book.

He continued, “I don’t know how many other guys Dwayne would have been happy to lose to clean, but he did it for me. He knew I could carry the torch for the company until he got back.”

Lesnar marched to the main event of SummerSlam, winning the King of The Ring tournament. Within six months of his debut, he had beaten big superstars like Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Rob Van Dam, and The Hardy Boys.

WWE needed a new Champion, and Lesnar delivered by winning the championship. Further, the crowd at New York’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum kept on chanting “Rocky Sucks” chants which had infuriated The Rock.

The news had already circulated that The Rock's WWE appearances would be limited due to his burgeoning Hollywood career. As the 'Great One' found himself in the midst of the 'Rocky Sucks' chants, the discomfort was palpable, underscoring the void left by his absence.

While the match at SummerSlam was the first and last time Lesnar and The Rock faced each other, it may not be the end of their rivalry. The Rock returned briefly in 2003 but left again in 2004 without a storyline involving Lesnar. However, both wrestlers are still active, and the possibility of a future match between them cannot be ruled out, keeping the fans' hopes alive.