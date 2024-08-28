When Brock Lesnar Was Stunned To Meet a WWE Superstar Tougher Than Him; ‘Nobody Was As Strong as That Guy’

Brock Lesnar has been in WWE since 2002, but in the past two decades, no other superstar could come as close to Lesnar in terms of strength and durability. However, one talent out there was even tougher than Lesnar, and when The Beast found it, he was stunned.

That man is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Kane. The Big Red Machine stunned Lesnar not during a match when they were actually putting on a show but at WWE backstage. It so happened that Lesnar had been on a defeating spree in arm-wrestling against WWE superstars who were present backstage.

That included even Big Show. As the contest was more about impressing the Divas present there, Lesnar wanted to be the man until Kane came in. Lesnar, while talking on Gym Fail Nation, once said that he was kind of pissed off because nobody in WWE was as strong as that guy.

"At one of the events, the guys in the back were all testing their strength by arm wrestling. Most of them were there to ‘impress the divas’. I remember going through all of them, even Paul (Big Show), who had bananas for fingers. The only guy I remember being stronger than me and it pissed me off because I hated not being first was Kane. Nobody in the WWE was as strong as that guy. Trying to push his arm down was like trying to knock over a tree with one arm,” Lesnar said.

But was there an arm-wrestling match between them or was there something else that made Brock believe that Kane was tougher than him. Kane while talking to Wrestling Inc in 2017 revealed that there was never an arm-wrestling match, but they crossed each other’s paths in the gym where both of them were throwing some serious weight.

“There was never an arm wrestling match because mine is still intact,” Wrestling Inc quoted. Kane, however, said that it was during their meet-up at the gym when he was throwing some serious weight, and Brock was impressed with it.

While we don’t know which story is true, we can say that Brock Lesnar considers Kane tougher than him in WWE. This is a rare story because Lesnar rarely praises any superstar. Kane is indeed an exception.

While Kane has retired from active wrestling, Lesnar hasn’t hung his boots yet. While The Beast might not be around for the past few months because of the Janel Grant controversy, it’s only a matter of time before he returns to WWE.

