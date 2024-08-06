When Bronny James Struggled to Recognize OF Model Corinna Kopf on Adin Ross' Stream

After a tough beginning in the Summer League, Bronny James is compelled to buckle down, with an initial rounded-off average of 4.3 points and a shooting percentage of 22.6% in the first four matches. Yet, in observing his latest two matches there was a significant elevation in his gameplay. In the game resulting in an 87-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks, managed to bring the score up by 12 points, achieving his first three-pointer after missing 16 attempts.

Additionally, he showed impressive shooting skills and contributed statistics like rebounds and assists in a tightly contested 93-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he 13 points.

Bronny James, a recent acquisition by the Lakers as the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has substantial improvements to make and relentless work ahead of him to get on par with his father, LeBron James. These expectations become more palpable considering his time at USC where he had one season marked by health issues and fluctuating performance.

In November 2022, during his downtime from college games, Bronny James encountered and had difficulty recognizing OF model Corinna Kopf on Adin Ross's live stream.

Kopf amusingly drew a comparison during the livestream that since she last saw James, he'd grown taller and his voice had gotten deeper.

Corinna Kopf claimed to have met him previously, which James denied. She noted that in 2021, James and Ross's friends were among the attendees of her party. Bronny James and Adin Ross share a close friendship. Their relationship is documented through numerous interactions, such as Bronny extending a signed LeBron James jersey as a birthday present for Adin, which he gratefully acknowledged during a live stream.

Their friendship is frequently showcased by appearing together in videos, like during Adin's birthday celebration, and stems from their shared participation in the online gaming community, often through NBA 2K streams.

Ross even showcased his excitement over the jersey by dedicating a YouTube video to it. The signed jersey, gifted to Adin Ross in honor of his October 11th birthday, is a highly valued item due to its origin from LeBron James and its cost. It's fair to conclude that it's a gift that should be highly cherished.

