When Charles Barkley Claimed Not Only Michael Jordan Was Responsible For Chicago Bulls' Success

The Chicago Bulls started winning NBA titles when they brought in players who could support Michael Jordan in the middle of the court. Even though he is an extremely gifted player, Michael Jordan was unable to lead the Windy City team by himself. Charles Barkley pointed out this fact.

The fifth overall pick in the 1984 NBA Draft explained why he wanted to be traded to one of several "super" teams after trying to carry the Philadelphia 76ers on his shoulders for years. The Phoenix Suns, Seattle Supersonics, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, and Orlando Magic were a few of the teams the Auburn product had his eye on. His rationale? These teams knew that joining forces would improve their star player's chances of taking home an NBA ring.

He gave the example of Jordan to support his argument. Even though it was acknowledged that MJ was a gifted player, he was unable to win a championship by himself.

“No matter how good he played, until Scottie Pippen started playing well, they couldn't win,” Barkley said via New York Times. “You got to have more than one player, two 'supers' to win. You can't get 35 points and 20 boards every night. It wears you out,” he added.

After joining the Phoenix Suns, Barkley was able to rely on his teammates. Kevin Johnson, a player who has given everything for the Suns in previous seasons, is ranked first on the list. But K.J. needed assistance, and Chuck seemed to be the solution.

“Our whole game used to be me having the ball and having to create. Now he's double-teamed every time. The game has never been this easy,” Johnson stated.

Barkley and Johnson are gifted individuals. However, whether the two superstars could get along was another factor that was ignored. The rumor that they were not getting along at the time was something Charles knew about. But he made it clear that everything was good between them.

Barkley stated, “I can tell you this. Me and Kevin Johnson never disagreed. Ever. In the four years that we were together”

Barkley and Johnson managed to get along during their first season of playing together. The Suns' duo helped the franchise to the NBA Finals. It's evident from the 1993 NBA Finals results that the Suns and Bulls put up a strong fight. Unfortunately, Jordan and Pippen's combination was too much for Charles and company.

