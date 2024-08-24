When Chris Jericho Nearly Bit Brock Lesnar’s Nose Off in Real-Life WWE Confrontation Over Randy Orton

Former WWE champion Brock Lesnar is best known for his real toughness. Lesnar transitioned into and ended up becoming the UFC heavyweight championship; that’s the best example of why Brock Lesnar is a guy no one wants to mess with.

Everyone who has been watching WWE for a long time knows professional wrestling is not actual fighting. The fights are scripted and written by creatives, and even the wrestling sequences are preplanned. No one, even in WWE outside the ring, does not want to pick a fight with Brock Lesnar.

But there was an incident where the former WWE champion, who was smaller than heavyweight Brock Lesnar, stood before him and was about to bite Brock Lensar’s nose off. The legendary champion is none other than Lionheart, Chris Jericho.

In 2022, Chris Jericho appeared on True Geordie Podcast, where he talked about the incident when he got into a direct altercation with Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar in 2016 after his scandalous match with Randy Orton after Lesnar opened Orton’s head for real and match ended bizarrely.

Jericho was watching the match from the gorilla position and was pretty pissed as he didn’t know the spot was planned.

Chris Jericho recaps the day and his confrontation with Brock Lesnar and said, “I was in Gorilla Position (Backstage TV area) and I was f***ing angry about and Brock Lesnar came through, and he saw me angry about it and decided he wanted to challenge me. And we got into a little bit of an issue, but I was like, 'F**k this guy, I don't give a s**t how big he is. I don't f***ing care. It's wrong.' I will fight to the death. I will stand up to what I believe in till death.”

The Lionhead further revealed that he was nose-to-nose with Brock Lesnar, and the only thought in his mind was to bite his nose apart, “I remember being literally nose-to-nose with the guy (Brock Lesnar), and he was laughing - and he was saying things that would probably get him canceled if I said them, like homophobic terms, you shouldn't be saying.”

Fast forward to 2024, Chris Jericho is enjoying his time wrestling in AEW, and Brock Lesnar is currently on an extended break from WWE. His last WWE appearance is from last year’s SummerSlam 2023.

At SummerSlam 2023, Brock Lesnar competed against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in a trilogy fight. Lesnar dominated almost the entire match, but at the end moment, Cody Rhodes gathered all his strength, gave Beast triple Cross Rhodes, and won the contest.

In the end, Brock Lesnar broke his character, raised Cody Rhodes’s hand, and acknowledged Cody Rhodes by raising his hands in an ultimate passing torch moment; as per reports, Brock Lesnar was booked to return to WWE this year at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE, and company had matches for him at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 and even massive match was planned for WrestleMania 40.

All plans for Brock Lesnar were scrapped after his involvement in Janel Grant Vince McMahon's lawsuit was revealed. what’s your reaction to Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar’s real-life confirmation share your thoughts, and comments down.

