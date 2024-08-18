When CM Punk Annoyed Stone Cold Steve Austin Saying He Would Have Thrived In WWE’s Attitude Era

CM Punk once annoyed WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin big time. That was in 2013 when Punk was the WWE Champion and appeared as a guest at Jim Ross’s show at the WWE 2K13 game event. Sitting across Punk was Stone Cold Steve Austin. And Punk verbally unsettled Austin by saying that Punk of 2013 would still be the champion in Austin’s Attitude Era.

He might have spoken his heart out, but he had angered the Texas Rattlesnake. It was Ross who questioned Punk, saying how Punk of 2013 would have performed in the WWE’s Attitude Era of 1997. Punk, knowing what he was going to say would displease Steve Austin straightaway, said that he would still be champion in that era, and would be locking horns with the business greats like The Rock, and Steve Austin.

”If you take current CM Punk and drop him amid the Attitude era, I think he survives. I swim with the sharks. The water is back then full of more sharks there. It wouldn't have been easy. I don't like things being easy. I would still be a Champion. I would be rubbing shoulders with Rock and Steve Austin and whoever wanted a shot at my championship,” he said. Watch the video below:

Punk’s response certainly angered, Austin, and it seemed by his response that he took it to heart. Austin said that saying that Punk of 2013 would thrive in the Attitude Era is admirable.

“Well, it's pure speculation because we can't build a magical timeship, and take CM Punk back to the Attitude Era and let him perform in the squared circle with the likes of Rock and Stone Cold or anybody else. But for him to sit there and say he believes he would swim with the sharks and end up being a champion is admirable. I wouldn't expect him to say anything else,” Austin retorted.

Austin clearly expressed his doubts over Punk’s statement that he would have thrived in the Attitude Era. He said, “I don't know how CM Punk would have fared back then. I've recognized what kind of talents he has got. He has got a Championship right now. But to take his a** back to the Attitude era– sheer speculation,” Austin said.

While this was in 2013, nearly a decade back; Austin and CM Punk still have the chance to meet each other at WrestleMania 41. Punk in the event has said that if Austin is ready for the match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, then he too is ready.

