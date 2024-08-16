When CM Punk Barged Into Vince McMahon’s Office For Making Him Lose At Major WWE PPV

CM Punk will be one of the rare superstars in WWE who looked eye-to-eye with Vince McMahon and discussed things. The former WWE Champion was no less in 2006 when he was just a debutant. Punk was nevertheless a ROH star then, and a loss at ECW’s December To Dismember PPV incensed him so much that he fearlessly barged into Vince McMahon’s office out of his frustration.

That was when Paul Heyman, the creative genius in WWE, had Punk’s back. But Vince McMahon still had doubts about Punk.

Heyman wanted Punk to become the ECW World Heavyweight Champion at ECW’s PPV December to Dismember. He wanted Punk and Big Show to start the Elimination Chamber match and then pitched that Punk make the seven-foot-tall Big Show tap out. This, according to Heyman would propel Punk as a huge star in WWE.

But Vince McMahon was against it. Along with Vince, then-producer Michael Hayes was against it. So, Punk became the first person to get eliminated in the match. And Bobby Lashley went on to become the New ECW World Heavyweight Champion.

Punk once recalled the whole incident of him barging into Vince McMahon’s office. “I walked right into Vince McMahon's office. I explained to him how I felt. He explained to me how he felt. And then it was just kind of we agreed to disagree."

Advertisement

“I walked right into Vince McMahon's office. I explained to him how I felt. He explained to me how he felt. And then it was just kind of we agreed to disagree,” Punk said in a WWE video released later.

And it wasn’t just Punk who was angry with the result. Paul Heyman was also frustrated with it, and it was Heyman who had asked Punk to vent his outburst at Vince McMahon. And before that, Heyman had a big fallout with Vince McMahon over the result of the match. This took place during their air travel in front of several other WWE writers.

Was CM Punk justified in showing his aggression to Vince McMahon? The answer is yes. The Straight Edge Superstar had every reason to call him a star. And the world saw it at Survivor Series in 2006 when debutant CM Punk got more cheers from the Philadelphia crowd than the Triple H and Shawn Michaels , who were there as DX. The crowd went massively behind CM Punk, raising several eyebrows.

Advertisement

Be that as it may, CM Punk is a huge star in WWE today, while Vince McMahon is not around. Punk has also buried his hatchet with COO Triple H, and the two have collaborated to produce some of the best storylines in WWE.