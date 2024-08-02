When CM Punk Broke His Straight Edge No Alcohol Oath to Honor a WWE Hall of Famer

CM Punk is a man of strict principles, as he has embraced the Straight Edge lifestyle through and through.

The Best in the World once claimed in a WWE storyline that alcohol had never touched his lips. However, on a rare occasion, Punk once broke his Straight Edge oath and took a shot of alcohol to honor a certain WWE Hall of Famer.

A lot of what fans see on TV about CM Punk is a reflection of the real him off-screen.

In a bid to stay true to his no drugs, no smoke, no alcohol culture, Punk has “Drug Free” inked across his knuckles and “Straight Edge” tattooed across his abdomen. So, what compelled CM Punk to take a shot of alcohol?

Rare moment when CM Punk indulged in light drinking

In CM Punk’s Best in the World documentary, Punk revealed the real reason why he chooses to abstain from drinking. According to him, his father struggles with alcoholism. As a child, it was painful for Punk to experience what excess alcohol does to a person.

It was at that moment that Punk decided to commit to teetotalism. However, former WWE producer Bruce Pritchard once shared an anecdote about CM Punk breaking his usual routine, not out of contradiction to his principles but to honor WWE legend Harley Race on his birthday.

According to Pritchard, who shared the story on his Something to Wrestle podcast, in honor of Harley Race’s special day, shots of alcohol were being served at a bar to celebrate the occasion. Surprisingly, Punk participated in the celebration by taking a shot of alcohol, displaying his deep respect for the legendary wrestler.

The fact that Punk was willing to take a sip of the spirit despite his usual abstinence served as a testament to his respect for his peers and the traditions of pro wrestling.

Nonetheless, to this day, CM Punk stays true to his values. While there are a lot of fans who admire Punk for his level of discipline and commitment, Punk also receives flak for not indulging. Regardless, CM Punk will continue to stand firm in his convictions.

CM Punk formed the Straight Edge Society after he feuded with Jeff Hardy

In 2009, CM Punk was embroiled in a rivalry with the charismatic enigma Jeff Hardy. The duo’s rivalry got intense when CM Punk called out Hardy for his past struggles with substance abuse. Punk even alluded to the fact that he was better than Hardy at life due to his ability to abstain from drugs and alcohol.

Not long after, Punk recruited Luke Gallows, Joey Mercury, and Serena to join his crusade against living an unclean life of drinking and using drugs. The group went on to be called the Straight Edge Society. The heel faction made many memories during their run.

One of the most notable moments was when Serena shaved her head to accept life as a Straight Edge member. Nonetheless, the faction disbanded in 2010 as all the members went separate ways in their careers.

