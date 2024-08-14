When CM Punk Burst Out In Tears During Final Match Against Colt Cabana At Ring of Honor

When did you last see WWE superstar CM Punk cry during a wrestling show? You might scratch your head to recall such an event in the last decade in WWE. But the truth is, it has indeed happened. The last time Punk wept during a wrestling show was on August 13, 2005, when he faced his long-time friend Colt Cabana in his final match at Ring of Honor. Watch it below:

CM Punk might appear to have a rock-solid personality from his outside appearance, but from within, he is indeed an emotional human being. The match was two out of three falls, which Punk lost. But he didn’t cry because he lost.

He was weeping because it was his final match at ROH. Punk, in fact, came crying starting from his entrance in that match. He knew that this was his last show with the place where he had started wrestling in 2002.

Punk was hired by ROH in 2002 after they saw his matches with Colt Cabana at the independent wrestling promotions. He joined ROH as a face, trading wins with Cabana at Night of the Butcher and Final Battle.

CM Punk knew that ROH had given him the platform to showcase his talent, and that also laid out his path to WWE. And the last time he became overly emotional was during AEW’s press conference after their All Revolution pay-per-view. That was right after AEW President Tony Khan had purchased Ring of Honor.

And that night, when CM Punk came out to fight against MJF at the AFI track Miseria Cantare, he used his entrance music during his time at Ring of Honor. His ring gear was also a throwback to his ROH days.

Punk started to cry during the conference, and said, “It was pretty important. I loved ROH so much. I can’t explain how happy I am that my footage is in good hands. It’s good to know that it’s in the hands of somebody that will treat it well.”

He said that his baby was in good hands, and he had then full faith in Tony Khan that he would definitely do justice to a brand like ROH.

His fallout with Tony Khan after the show is another story that took place in August 2023, after Punk’s backstage fight with Jungle Boy Jack Perry. Punk nudged Khan to make the place. a "joke". The two couldn’t reconcile after that, and Punk left AEW, nearly after two months, and joined WWE. And it appears he will close his wrestling chapter with WWE only. But that is a distant story. As of now, Punk is focusing on his rivalry with Drew McIntyre.

