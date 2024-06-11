When Coach Joe Mazzula Revealed If Prince William And Kate Middleton Would Attend Celtics NBA Game

Last November, when Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 134-121 for their 18th win of the season, the Prince and Princess of Wales from the British Royal Family made a sudden appearance at the game.

When asked what his thoughts were on the royal family's sudden arrival and whether he was aware of their sudden visit, the Celtics' coach quipped with another, more witty and powerful retort, "Jesus, Mary, and Joseph? I’m only familiar with one royal family. I don’t know too much about them. But hopefully, they’re Celtics fans."

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift Really Say She Will Force Travis Kelce to Quit Chiefs If Harrison Butker Is Not Fired? Exploring Viral Rumor

Joe Mazzulla keeps tackling problematic questions with his faith in Christianity

Faith is the answer for Joe Mazulla, even for the most testing times and well, people. That was clearly not the last time Joe Mazulla had to defy the expectations of reporters by bringing faith into the mix.

Coach Mazzulla didn't go for an easy answer when asked about being a Black head coach in the NBA Finals. He shifted the discussion from race to faith instead.

At a Saturday press conference, Mazzulla was questioned about the significance of having two Black head coaches in the basketball finals for the first time since 1975. The Dallas Mavericks coach, Jason Kidd, is also Black.

READ MORE: Bill Maher Claims Caitlin Clark Is Being Targeted by 'Catty' WNBA Rivals Because She Is Not A Lesbian

Advertisement

"Given the plight sometimes of Black head coaches in the NBA, do you think this is a significant moment? Do you take pride in this? How do you view this, or do you not see it at all?" asked Vincent Goodwill, a senior reporter at Yahoo Sports.

As a devout Catholic, Mazzulla replied, “I wonder how many of those have been Christian coaches.”

Coach Joe Mazzulla praises Jayson Tatum, team after Game 2 win

The recent time has been truly straining for Joe Mazzulla. There has been a lot of talk about who the best player is on the Boston Celtics team. Tired of this debate, Coach Joe Mazzulla praised his entire team after their Game 2 victory. With special regards and compliments reserved for Jayson Tatum.

In the same post-game press conference, Mazzula said, “Jayson makes greatness look easy. He does it many different ways: he does it on defense, he does it in rebounding, he does it in passing, and he does it on screens. He’s a tremendous player; he has the ability to affect the game in different ways.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to Reunite at Monaco Grand Prix After Romantic Outings in Italy: Report