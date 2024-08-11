When Cody Rhodes felt 'Intense Jealously' About WWE Superstars Whom His Father Dusty Rhodes Trained

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes once said that he was super jealous of the superstars whom his father trained at the WWE performance center. One among them was former WWE Champion Roman Reigns.

When Roman Reigns started with the Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) in 2010, he was one of several wrestlers trained by Dusty Rhodes. The others included superstars like Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Jon Moxley.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated podcast last year, Cody said that he felt intensely jealous about it because all of these superstars had risen rapidly compared to him, when it should have been the other way round.

“It was an intense jealousy. It only furthered when I had slipped myself down the card and you’re seeing, specifically the ones that were tough to watch were Charlotte, Roman, Mox, Seth, Kevin, Sami, Sasha, Bayley, those were very tough to watch and I definitely lashed out,” he said.

He said that he hated the fact that Triple H called them as Dusty’s boys as those wrestlers became immensely successful, while he along with sister Teil hated it but they couldn’t say it because those wrestlers were at the same time representing their father, Dusty Rhodes.

“I lashed out at Hunter too as well because he was the one who would be like, ‘These are the Dusty’s kids.’ Me and my sister Teil hated that, but we also couldn’t say we hated it because they’re doing great and they’re representing him.,” he said.

He further revealed that the only way he adjusted to it was by preparing his mind to catch up with these superstars, rather than getting affected by their success in the company. “I just want to catch up to their level,” Cody said.

And Cody Rhodes eventually did what nobody could have ever imagined. He quit the WWE in 2016 after being disgruntled by his Stardust gimmick. He tried his hands in NJPW and, in the next two years reinvented himself.

In 2019, he signed as the Executive Vice President of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) founded by Tony Khan. In the next two years, Cody, along with The Young Bucks and Tony Khan made AEW the biggest competitor of WWE.

However, he developed some differences with Tony Khan because of which he left AEW in 2021. In 2022, Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38 after six years and won first bout against Seth Rollins. And from there the star of Cody only shined in WWE.

He went on to win two Royal Rumbles consecutively, along with main-eventing two WrestleMania’s. At WrestleMania 40, Cody achieved what his father couldn’t in WWE. He won the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in a cinematic style against Roman Reigns.