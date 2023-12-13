When Colby Covington called Khabib Nurmagomedov a ‘sheep f**ker’ and claimed he would expose him in a fight

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby “Chaos” Covington is best known for his trash-talking skills. He is among the top active bad guys in UFC. Covington is currently booked to face Leon Edwards for UFC welterweight champion at the last major event of UFC 296 on December 15th, 2023.

Covington has trash-talked about almost every UFC fighter in his weight class and lightweight division. He called out Khabib Nurmagomedov after UFC 229. At UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov fought former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor and defeated him in a high-voltage rivalry.

Covington expressed his views on Khabib after UFC 229 and tweeted on his Twitter account, “Khabib is a filthy animal. Way to set the sport back 20 years, you stupid sheep f**ker.”

Chaos removed the tweet later. Earlier, he was in conversation with former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen on his YouTube channel.

He expressed that Khabib has defeated all guys who can not wrestle. He said if he fought a wrestler and a well-rounded fighter like him, he would expose him in the fight. And will knock him out. He further said he wasn’t happy with the sheep f**ker (mocking Khabib).

Colby Covington fires shots at UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev

UFC fighter Colby Covington took shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s best friend, the current UFC lightweight champion, and number one pound-for-pound fighter, Islam Makhachev.

During an interview, Covington claimed, “All those guys from Russia, they suck at fighting. Islam Makhachev as well. He’s a bum, you know; he’s number one pound for pound on my n*ts. He couldn’t sniff the title if he fought in my weight class.

“He’s a weight bully; that’s why he fights at that weight. So this fight needs to go down with either Khamzat or Islam.”

Previously, Colby and Islam have both shown interest in fighting each other. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has expressed in the past that he wants to fight the winner of Colby vs Edwards.

