When Colby Covington Congratulated Dustin Poirier and His Wife on Daughter’s Birth Before Relationship Took Sour Turn

Colby Covington once congratulated Dustin Poirier and the UFC lightweight’s wife Jolie Poirier after their daughter’s birth in 2016. Covington and Poirier, currently in loggerheads, used to be teammates at the American Top Team at one point.

Covington tweeted a gratitudel message for his followers after his UFC 202 win against Max Griffin. Poirier commented under the post to congratulate Chaos and Covington returned the favor to Poirier.

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier’s hearty exchange

Colby Covington, who has called out Charles Oliveira on various occasions, is a welterweight mainstay. Dustin Poirier holds the same position in the lightweight division. The duo used to be teammates at the ATT gym at one point.

Chaos, following his TKO win over Max Griffin at UFC 202, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Just want to thank you all who believe in me and support me, it is truly humbling.”

Poirier replied, writing, “Congrats man!!!!” Covington amicably replied, “Thanks bro. Congrats to you and Jolie on the new born baby.”

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier’s relationship has since then taken a turn for the worse. Covington has often gone on social media and other platforms, unloading verbal barrages on Poirier. Chaos, with his heel persona, has crossed every line, including tirades aimed at Poirier’s wife.

In terms of their fighting career, both Covington and Poirier have won interim belts at welterweight and lightweight respectively. Neither fighter, though, has ever won the undisputed title, losing in all three of their chances.

Advertisement

Also Read: Colby Covington Wants Only ‘Legacy’ Fights, Calls Out Charles Oliveira and Belal Muhammad Instead of Ian Garry

Dustin Poirier names Colby Covington as one of his next opponents

Dustin Poirier hinted ahead of UFC 302 fight against Islam Makhachev that it could be his last outing. ‘The Diamond’, since his defeat, has remained undecided on his future.

In a recent appearance on the Anik and Florian podcast, Poirier was given seven options as his potential next opponent by UFC commentator Jon Anik.

Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Alexander Volkanovski, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, and Colby Covington were on the list presented to ‘The Diamond’.

Poirier claimed if he fights again, it would be one of those opponents. He said, “Yeah, if I do fight again, and when I do fight again it’ll definitely be one of those guys you just said.”

Dustin Poirier and Colby Covington’s animosity has grown over the years. The fight also has the backdrop of former teammates turned rivals. Hence, it could trigger fan interest and become a highly-anticipated showdown.

Advertisement