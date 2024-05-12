When Conor McGregor Almost Died After Getting Run Over by Car

Can you imagine surviving a car crash with just a few scratches? That's exactly what happened to Conor McGregor in 2023. While cycling in Ireland, a car unexpectedly plowed into him. The sun blinded the driver, causing a near-fatal accident. Conor captured the aftermath on Instagram, sharing his wrecked bike and torn pants.

Remarkably, he walked away mostly unharmed. How did he manage? Thanks to his martial arts training, which he credits for his quick reflexes. This incident not only shocked his fans but also highlighted an often-overlooked aspect of fighter training.

How a blinding glare sent Conor McGregor flying

After the collision, Conor McGregor quickly took to documenting the scene, showcasing the extensive damage to his bike and his clothes. "Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn't see me. Full speed straight through me," McGregor recounted on Instagram. He captured his immediate reactions in a series of posts, providing a firsthand account of the terrifying moment.

In one video, a visibly shaken McGregor discusses the incident, his tone a mix of disbelief and relief. "Thank you, God, it wasn't my time," he says, reflecting on the narrow escape. He also expressed gratitude towards his martial arts training.

"Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life," he explained. This statement underscores how his combat skills played a pivotal role in how he handled the accident.

Moreover, the driver, filled with remorse, repeatedly apologized for the accident, to which McGregor responded with remarkable composure. He didn't display anger but rather acknowledged the situation as an unfortunate accident. In a subsequent video, while riding in the car with the driver who hit him, McGregor said, "I'm still here, thank God. That's all that matters."

This interaction not only highlighted his resilience but also his ability to remain calm under pressure. Chael Sonnen also talked about Conor's accident and highlighted his calmness.

A glimpse of the ‘Real Conor’ according to Chael Sonnen

In a revealing video, Chael Sonnen, former UFC fighter turned analyst, offered a unique perspective on Conor McGregor's recent bike accident. Sonnen's commentary shed light on a side of McGregor that many don't often see. "Conor was so rattled, you guys, he was so rattled," Sonnen described, capturing the immediate aftermath of the collision.

Yet, it's McGregor's response that truly impressed Sonnen. "You want to know what Conor did? He told the guy, ‘It’s all good. Safe travels. Be on about your way,’” Sonnen recounted, highlighting McGregor's calm demeanor amid chaos.

This, according to Sonnen, revealed McGregor's true character. "I just thought that was an incredible thing. I really did. And that’s where you’re gonna see the real Conor,” he said.

Whether it's inside the octagon or out on the streets, McGregor's training and composure shine through, offering a glimpse into the disciplined fighter and person he is.

So, what do you think? Does this incident change how you see Conor McGregor, not just as a fighter but as a person?

