When Conor McGregor Attacked Tom Cruise’s Manhood to Provoke Him Into Justin Bieber Fight: ‘If Tom Cruise Is Man Enough’

Do you remember when Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a UFC fight? It was one of the wildest moments on social media. No one expected the pop star to call out the Hollywood action hero. Fans were shocked, amused, and completely baffled. But things got even crazier when Conor McGregor joined the conversation.

He questioned Tom Cruise's courage, asking if Cruise was “man enough” to fight. Could you imagine Tom Cruise and Justin Bieber in the octagon? And what about McGregor taunting both of them? It was a whirlwind of celebrity drama that had everyone talking.

It all started in June 2019 when Justin Bieber decided to shake up social media with a bizarre challenge. Out of the blue, the pop star tweeted, “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to a fight in the octagon. Tom, if you don’t take this fight, you’re scared, and you will never live it down.” The internet erupted.

Fans and followers were both confused and intrigued. Why would a 25-year-old pop sensation with a height of 5’9” and an estimated reach of 68 inches want to fight a 56-year-old movie star like Tom Cruise, who stands at 5’7” with a 65-inch reach? The stats were given by Jake Marsh of the Comedy-Sports podcast Pardon My Take.

People couldn’t figure out if Bieber was serious or just having some fun. Many thought his account had been hacked, while others simply laughed at the randomness of it all. However, the idea of Tom Cruise, known for doing his own stunts and action-packed roles in movies like Mission Impossible, stepping into the octagon against Bieber seemed like something straight out of a Hollywood script.

As the buzz grew, UFC superstar Conor McGregor couldn’t resist jumping into the fray. Always up for a bit of spectacle, McGregor decided to stir the pot even more.

He tweeted, “If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout. Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?” McGregor’s involvement added a new layer of intrigue to the whole situation. He even proposed a fight against Mark Wahlberg on the undercard, making the idea of a celebrity fight night even more surreal.

But despite all the hype and attention, the fight never happened. Tom Cruise never responded to Bieber's challenge. Maybe he thought it was all just a joke, or maybe he had better things to do than entertain a fight proposal from a pop star. As for Bieber, he never pushed the matter further.

In the end, the whole episode was just another example of how unpredictable and wild social media can be. From Bieber’s challenge to McGregor’s taunt, it was a perfect storm of celebrity, curiosity, and the power of a single tweet to ignite a frenzy. While the fight might never have taken place, it certainly left a lasting impression on everyone who followed along.