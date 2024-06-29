When Conor McGregor Called Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager ‘Terrorist Rat’ After Wild 9/11 Accusation

Conor McGregor called Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz a terrorist ahead of his UFC 229 fight against ‘The Eagle’. McGregor pointed out that Abdelaziz was held on a flight from Cairo to New York on September 11, 2001, with five different passports.

McGregor further claimed that Abdelaziz turned informant after being caught and snitched on his own people. He then said that people like Abdelaziz are responsible for increased checking, which causes the Irishman’s family to suffer.

Conor McGregor’s wild rant on Ali Abdelaziz

Conor McGregor slammed Khabib Nurmagomedov for his association with Ali Abdelaziz, hinting he is involved with people who have betrayed others. McGregor even called Abdelaziz a terrorist.

He said at the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference: “His manager is a f***ing snitch, terrorist rat, and that’s it. I can go into heavy detail, and I will! And I will go into heavy detail. He was pulled off of a flight going from Cairo, Egypt to New York City on September 11, 2001.”

He added: “He was caught with five passports in his possession. He turned informant, and turned on the people that he was working with. I don’t even know how that man is in this f****n’ country.”

McGregor further questioned how someone like Abdelaziz has been allowed to roam free in the United States. His accusations, however, are not baseless.

Advertisement

Ali Abdelaziz was indeed caught with five different passports on September 11, 2011. The accusations, however, went under the radar due to the chaos of the UFC 220 main event between McGregor and Nurmagomedov.

The Dagestani earned a fourth-round submission win in that contest. A dramatic post-fight brawl ensued between two teams as ‘The Eagle’ attacked McGregor’s camp. Nurmagomedov’s contingent also entered the cage to attack McGregor.

Conor McGregor, however, was happy with the way he handled himself during the brawl. He managed to land significant shots on Nurmagomedov’s teammates despite being cornered.

Conor McGregor accused Khabib Nurmagomedov of taking money from Ziyavudin Magomedov

When Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed Conor McGregor was fighting him only for money, the Irishman went off on him. He questioned ‘The Eagle’ about his sponsorship deal with Ziyavudin Magomedov.

Magomedov was jailed in Russia for racketeering. McGregor asked Nurmagomedov to question Vladimir Putin about the oligarch being locked up.

Advertisement

When Khabib Nurmagomedov pretended that he didn’t understand the question, Conor McGregor called the Dagestani fake. He said unlike Nurmagomedov, he wears his identity openly.