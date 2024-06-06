When Conor McGregor Cooked Draymond Green While Wearing CJ Watson Jersey Ahead of His Fight With Floyd Mayweather

The buildup to the historic 2017 fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. was electric. Do you remember the intense anticipation? Among the many controversies, one stood out. Why did McGregor wear a C.J. Watson jersey? This choice wasn't random. It was a calculated dig at Mayweather.

McGregor's antics added drama to 'The Money Fight.' But what was the real story behind the jersey? How did NBA star Draymond Green get involved? And what was the fallout from this stunt?

How McGregor cooked Green with one outfit

Conor McGregor, known for his psychological warfare, made a bold move during the buildup to his 2017 fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. He wore a C.J. Watson jersey, sparking curiosity and controversy. The choice wasn't random.

McGregor aimed to taunt Mayweather by referencing a painful chapter in his past. Mayweather had served jail time for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, after discovering her messages with NBA player C.J. Watson.

McGregor's antics quickly caught the attention of NBA star Draymond Green. Green took to Instagram, posting a photo of McGregor in the Warriors No. 23 jersey, and wrote, “We rocking with Floyd bro not you…take that off bruh.” This comment ignited a heated exchange between the two.

McGregor, never one to shy away from a confrontation, responded swiftly. He clarified that the jersey belonged to C.J. Watson, not Green, and added, “Now ask why I am rocking CJ when I don’t know or give a fu*ck about basketball. I dribble heads off the floor. Not a ball. This is no game here kid.” This sharp retort underscored McGregor's intent to get under Mayweather's skin.

Green fired back, listing his own achievements and reminding McGregor of his loss to Nate Diaz in the UFC. He said, “Nate Diaz whooped you in your ring! Take that Warrior jersey off bruh you’re an incredible internet troll. We don’t rock with you!”

This exchange added another layer of drama to the already hyped-up fight. McGregor's choice of jersey was a calculated move to unsettle Mayweather. However, despite the intense pre-fight theatrics, Mayweather remained unfazed. On August 26, 2017, he secured a decisive victory over McGregor with a 10th-round TKO.

The jersey stunt and the subsequent online spat with Draymond Green remain memorable moments in the lead-up to 'The Money Fight,' showcasing McGregor's flair for mind games and the complexities of psychological warfare in sports.